Nintendo's mystery playtest program details leaked by participants

According to fresh reports, Nintendo is all set to commence its Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program, which is related to a feature for the Nintendo Switch Online service. While multiple theories regarding the program have been floating, it seems like Nintendo is purportedly testing a new game per a new leak.

As soon as Nintendo shared the details on how Switch Online Expansion Pack members can participate in the test program, the company asked the participants to not share or disclose any details about the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program. But, as you would expect, the internet is now filled with information about the program.

Users who have successfully made it to the test can now start downloading the required content, which reportedly weighs 2.2GB in size. As per the information, the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program will commence on October 23.

There is actually a specific page that explains what the Playtest which I'm sure someone already posted by now https://t.co/PJ60OWOUYu — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 21, 2024

Based on the official images shared by X user Ethan_ThisGuy, Nintendo says, "In this game, the goal is to work with others to fully "develop" a massive, expansive planet by utilizing creativity and farming resources. As you progress across the planet, you'll discover new lands, enemies, and resources that will become essential to your journey," (sounds very Minecraft-like!).

hope nintendo doesn't kill me for this pic.twitter.com/dgVHQFCaXX — Ethan :3 (@Ethan_ThisGuy) October 21, 2024

One of the core parts of the experience will be Beacons, as mentioned by Nintendo, which will "emit a healing light that purifies and develops the land." The description further reads that players can "repeat the process until their current Planetary Block is considered fully developed."

While Nintendo had previously requested the participants to refrain from sharing details about this test, and since that evidently hasn't happened, the company could take this as a way to build some hype around whatever they are testing. However, if you are a participant, we would advise you to refrain from sharing anything new and adhere to Nintendo's program policies.