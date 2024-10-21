Latest leak hints at upcoming Galaxy S25 series' almost bezel-less design

We have been hearing a lot about the next year's Galaxy S25 flagship series from Samsung. Multiple leaks have popped up suggesting that the devices would pack the highest level of display and camera upgrades. They are also tipped to come with thinner bezels than their predecessors, and as per the latest leaks, the bezels have been trimmed down.

Reliable tipster IceUniverse has shared some images of the screen protectors of the alleged Galaxy S25 series. The screen protectors not only show how the display of each of the Galaxy S25 series phones would look but also reveal the almost bezel-less design.

The leaked images show the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a punch-hole display, with the standard models having a rounder corner compared to the Ultra model. The Galaxy S25 is rumored to feature a 6.2-inch display, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have a 6.9-inch display. While the screen size of the standard Galaxy S25 is speculated to be the same, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may see an increase in screen size by 0.1-inches.

S25 and S25 ultra pic.twitter.com/h0zNKbOrW5 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 20, 2024

Based on the rumors and the latest leak, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with a narrow design frame, making it more convenient to handle. Also, the rounded edges will make it comfortable to hold in hands, compared to the current Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also speculated to be much thinner and lighter than initial expectations.

Recently, a leak revealed the different color options the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra will be allegedly offered. While Samsung is rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or 8 Elite chipset on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it is purported that there is still a lot of confusion about the chipsets on the standard Galaxy S25 and S25+ models.

On the software side, next year's flagship series is expected to boot One UI 7.1 out of the box, which will be based on Android 15. It was previously rumored that the upcoming One UI 7 update will focus on improving things and smoothen animations, while the One UI 7.1 update will bring major changes and features.