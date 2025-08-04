Nintendo raises prices of the Switch and accessories by up to $50

It was last week that Nintendo announced that it will be making some pricing adjustments for its hardware and accessories in the United States. While the Switch 2 would be saved from hikes, the last-generation handheld console wouldn't be so lucky, and now, the new pricing has gone live, showing just how much extra money prospective buyers would need to shell out for these last-generation consoles.

With the changes, the original Nintendo Switch has gone from $300 to $340. The Nintendo Switch Lite's cost has gone from $200 to $230. Meanwhile, the OLED version of the Nintendo Switch has risen from $350 to $400. Overall, Nintendo fans in the United States will now be paying up to 15% extra for their consoles. This also makes the new Switch 2 only $50 more expensive than the Switch OLED.

In the accessories front, Joy-Con controllers, the Switch Pro Controller, and the NES controllers have gone up by $10 to $90, $80, and $70, respectively. Even the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller has received a $5 price hike, raising it to $90, just like the Joy-Con 2s, which now cost $100.

Other Switch and Switch 2 controllers, charging stands, straps, amiibos, and even the 'Nintendo Alarmo' clock have also received price increases ranging from $1 to $5.

The new pricing is now active on the Nintendo official online store, and other retailers should be following the new scheme soon too.

In the original announcement, Nintendo called the price adjustment a necessary decision "based on market conditions" in the United States without giving any specifics.

While Nintendo is keeping the launch price of the Switch 2 steady at $449, it warned that this may also change in the future. It also did not rule out price adjustments for Nintendo Switch 2 games and Nintendo Switch Online memberships.