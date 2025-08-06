Don't miss this Switch OLED deal as Nintendo officially jacks price up to $400

This week Nintendo announced that it was raising prices for its Switch products and associated accessories. The range varies, and the premium OLED model for the Switch is set to be $400, which is a $50 bump up from the original $350. However, the Switch OLED is currently available for a great price of just $290 thanks to a discount (purchase link under the specs table down below).

As the major upgrade on the OLED model is the screen itself, for those wondering, the screen size on the OLED is bigger by 0.8 inches; the bezels are also narrower so the user can enjoy more screen real estate when gaming alongside the higher colors and contrast that OLED brings with it.

Display aside, the OLED model also packs double the internal storage capacity at 64GB. The technical specifications of the Nintendo Switch OLED are given below:

Specification Value Model Number HEG-001 Display 7.0-inch OLED capacitive multi-touch screen (1280×720) CPU/GPU NVIDIA customised Tegra X1 processor System Memory 64 GB (portion reserved for system files) Expandable Storage microSD / microSDHC / microSDXC (up to 2 TB)

microSDXC requires system update via Internet Wireless LAN IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.1 Video Output Up to 1080p @ 60 fps via HDMI in TV mode

Up to 720p via built-in screen in Tabletop/Handheld modes Audio Output 5.1-ch Linear PCM via HDMI

Stereo onboard speakers USB Connector USB Type-C™ (charging / dock connection) Audio Jack 3.5 mm 4-pole stereo (CTIA standard) Game Card Slot Nintendo Switch game cards microSD Card Slot Compatible with microSD, microSDHC, microSDXC Sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, brightness sensor Operating Environment 5 – 35 °C; 20 – 80 % humidity Internal Battery Lithium-ion, 4310 mAh Battery Life Approx. 4.5 – 9 hours Power Consumption (TV mode) Active gaming: 6 W

Video streaming (HD): 5 W

HOME Menu: 3 W

Sleep (Wi-Fi off): 0.3 W

Sleep (LAN on): 2.2 W

Power off: 0.3 W Power Consumption (Handheld/Tabletop) Active gaming: 4 W

Video streaming (HD): 3 W

HOME Menu: 2 W

Sleep Mode: 0.03 W

Power off: Charging Time Approx. 3 hours (sleep mode)

Get it at the link below:

Nintendo Switch OLED - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (International Model): $289.99 (Woot)(New Price: $400)

