No Man's Sky Relics update lets you become an alien paleontologist

Hello Games isn't slowing down its content updates for No Man's Sky. Following the massive Worlds Part II update from a couple of months ago, the universe exploration sci-fi experience today received patch 5.6, the Relics Update, for all players, letting them dig out hidden fossils from the planets they explore.

Players can now excavate and collect these procedurally generated prehistoric bones from alien creatures for display. The studio says hundreds of variations are available to be found. Exactly how these bones are presented will be up to the player, either in singular displays or in larger mounts where entire extinct beings can be created, all depending on their creativity with fossils.

Bones can even be packaged and sold in the galactic market or traded with players when they visit some newly built museums of others.

Unfortunately, accessing these fossil beds to find these rare bones of ancients won't be easy. Hello Games has added two new types of Guardians to protect them from excavations. These come in the form of re-animated stones and massive living statues with their own special attacks. Watch the gameplay trailer for the update below for a look at the enemies in action.

The update also brings a new time-limited expedition for players to jump into, and it's all about being a space paleontologist. The expedition will run for the next six weeks, and those who complete the expedition will receive a "fleshless creature of animated bone" to keep. Other features added in this update include rare skeletal lifeforms in planets, a "titanic bone-worm," bone-related cooking recipes, and more.

No Man's Sky Relics update is now available across PC (Steam and Xbox app), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch systems. Read the complete changelog for patch 5.6 here.