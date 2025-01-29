When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

No Man's Sky Worlds Part II expands the universe with gas giants, water worlds, and more

Neowin · with 1 comment

Hello Games is continuing its mission to keep improving No Man's Sky. It was in July of last year that the studio shipped its Worlds update to the masses, offering a major graphical upgrade to the planets players can visit in the sci-fi universe. Back then, the studio promised a second installment to that update, and it's finally here.

The Worlds Part II update is revamping the universe by adding billions of more star systems for players to discover, making sure that any explored and player-customized planets remain untouched. Players will now be able to find water worlds, gas giants, ancient ruins-covered planets, and many more variants in their exploration runs.

Planets with oceans will also house deep sea elements now, letting players dive much deeper than before to explore the ocean floors for their secrets and yet-to-be-discovered creatures. New biomes like dense jungles, fresh environmental hazards, increased flora minerals, curios diversity, and more are here now, too.

The studio is also touting improved lighting effects, dynamic water that reacts to moving objects, a new terrain system that can spawn massive mountains to climb, better modding support, 4X faster loading times, and so much more in the patch notes. Hello Games says these improvements come thanks to its work on Light No Fire, its next big fantasy project that's still in development.

Aside from all the tech upgrades, the Worlds Part II update also carries a new line of quests dubbed “In Stellar Multitudes” for players to pursue. These will naturally guide explorers through all the latest features and elements of the update.

No Man's Sky Worlds Part II update is now available across PC (Steam and Xbox app), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch systems.

Report a problem with article
iPhone SE 4
Next Article

Apple iPhone SE 4 now tipped to feature a notch and not the Dynamic Island

The RTX 5080 graphics card by Nvidia
Previous Article

Forget the 5070, early review benchmarks show even RTX 5080 can't beat the 4090

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment