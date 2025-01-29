No Man's Sky Worlds Part II expands the universe with gas giants, water worlds, and more

Hello Games is continuing its mission to keep improving No Man's Sky. It was in July of last year that the studio shipped its Worlds update to the masses, offering a major graphical upgrade to the planets players can visit in the sci-fi universe. Back then, the studio promised a second installment to that update, and it's finally here.

The Worlds Part II update is revamping the universe by adding billions of more star systems for players to discover, making sure that any explored and player-customized planets remain untouched. Players will now be able to find water worlds, gas giants, ancient ruins-covered planets, and many more variants in their exploration runs.

Planets with oceans will also house deep sea elements now, letting players dive much deeper than before to explore the ocean floors for their secrets and yet-to-be-discovered creatures. New biomes like dense jungles, fresh environmental hazards, increased flora minerals, curios diversity, and more are here now, too.

The studio is also touting improved lighting effects, dynamic water that reacts to moving objects, a new terrain system that can spawn massive mountains to climb, better modding support, 4X faster loading times, and so much more in the patch notes. Hello Games says these improvements come thanks to its work on Light No Fire, its next big fantasy project that's still in development.

Worlds Part II 🪐



🪐Gas Giants

🌋New Terrain

🌞Lighting Overhaul

🧑‍💻Inventory Sorting

✨New Solar Systems

🪸Deep Oceans

🌴New Biomes

🥶Weather Hazards

🛸Starship Archiving

👻Abandoned Mode

🦑Deep Sea Creatures

🌊Dynamic Water

🧑‍🍳Improved Cooking

📖Evolving story

🤖Titan Expedition pic.twitter.com/eUZhedoSN3 — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) January 29, 2025

Aside from all the tech upgrades, the Worlds Part II update also carries a new line of quests dubbed “In Stellar Multitudes” for players to pursue. These will naturally guide explorers through all the latest features and elements of the update.

No Man's Sky Worlds Part II update is now available across PC (Steam and Xbox app), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch systems.