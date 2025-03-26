The Witcher 4 won't be here until at least 2027, CD Projekt confirms

It was in December of last year that CD Projekt surprised everyone with a new Witcher game announcement. The fourth installment would continue the saga that Geralt of Rivia began but with Ciri at the helm, focused on being a brand-new origin story for a new type of Witcher. While the trailer reveal may have had some fans hoping for a relatively quick release for the game itself, it doesn't look like the developer has any plans like that.

During CD Projekt's latest earnings call, the company said to investors that The Witcher 4 is at least a couple of years away from launch. In the call, the company said that it will still hit its financial targets "even though we do not plan to release The Witcher 4 by the end of 2026."

"We are not going to announce the precise launch date for the game yet," says CD Projekt CFO Piotr Milobovich during the call's Q&A session. "All we could share now to give more visibility to investors is that the game will not be launched within the time frame of the first target for the incentive program, which ends December 31, 2026."

CD Projekt has already announced that it is building The Witcher 4 as the first game in a brand-new trilogy. Following the post-2026 launch of the first entry, the company said that its development teams have the "potential" to release the complete trilogy by 2032. Use of generative AI to assist developers was also a point of discussion. CD Projekt said that it will not be using these tools to avoid legal issues like copyright and IP ownership, at least for its current projects.

The Witcher 4 will be Unreal Engine 5-powered, and its debut cinematic trailer is the level of fidelity that the studio hopes to achieve in the game itself. Considering the launch window though, it's unclear if the studio will be bringing the game to next-generation platforms or releasing it as a cross-generation title that also comes out on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.