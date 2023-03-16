No Windows 11 Insider Dev or Canary Channel updates this week

While Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider Preview build for the Beta channel today, people who are on the Canary and Dev channels won't be getting new releases this week.

That's according to a post on the official Windows Insiders Twitter page today as part of the Beta build reveal:

No Canary or Dev Channel builds this week, but we do have a new Beta Channel build for #WindowsInsiders.



Check the latest blog post for all the details on the .1465 LCU. ^JH



https://t.co/gh9Hue70fV pic.twitter.com/6ARalJri5S — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) March 16, 2023

The last Windows 11 Insider build for the Dev channel was released on March 8. Microsoft released the first build for Canary channel users on March 8 as well, and then released another build on March 10 that did not include any new features. It's likely that the Dev and Canary channels will both receive builds sometime next week.

Microsoft also released its big Patch Tuesday update earlier this week for Windows 11 and Windows 10. Both contain a number of security updates including some that fixed holes that allowed ransomware to be distributed.