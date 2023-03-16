Valve celebrates Steam Deck's 1-year anniversary with 10% discount

Valve has announced a 10% discount off the Steam Deck handheld console that it launched a year ago. The company said that the discount will last until the end of its Spring Sale which is due to end on March 23 at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Players in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong can also get the discount by shopping through Komodo.

For existing owners of the Steam Deck, Valve has decided to roll out a new feature that lets you customize startup movies. It said that people figured out how to create and load custom startup movies on Steam Deck but now it has decided to make it a built-in feature and created 20 startup movies of its own.

Discussing the implementation, Valve said:

“These startup movies are available in the Steam Points Shop – you can check them all out here. You'll be able to set your startup movie in Settings > Customization, and if you’re already using your own custom startup movies (in steamui/overrides/movies/), they'll show up in the new UI as well. If you're like us and can't pick just one, we've added a shuffle toggle to randomly pick one on boot. Even better, these movies can be used to customize your Big Picture startup movie on Desktop too.”

With the discounts, the 64 GB Steam Deck is reduced from $399 to $359.10, the 256 GB model is reduced from $529 to $476.10, and the 512 GB model is reduced from $649 to $584.10. You will see the discounted prices in your national currency when you visit the sale page.