Notion takes on Gmail and Outlook with an AI-powered email service

Even after nearly three decades, email remains an essential form of communication. Hotmail popularized email among internet users in the late 1990s, and Gmail further expanded its reach in 2004. Today, Gmail and Outlook are the two leading email services. Although both receive regular updates, the core email experience has remained largely unchanged for over a decade.

Notion, a popular digital workspace tool with over 100 million users, has announced its entry into the email market. Notion Email is not yet available for public preview, but you can join the waitlist.

Notion Email promises a different experience than Outlook and Gmail. It uses AI throughout the service and is fully customizable. Notion features a modern design focused on speed and ease of use. It will support key features like keyboard shortcuts and quick replies.

The new "Views" feature will allow users to customize their inbox to match their workflows. For example, you could have a "Travel" view to see all travel-related emails and a "Business" view for business emails.

Notion Email will also allow users to organize their inboxes with prompts. For example, you could use a prompt like "Label all design-related emails as important" to automatically manage, archive, or draft emails.

The AI-powered auto-reply feature can handle scheduling and follow-ups. For example, if someone asks about your availability for a meeting, the AI can check your calendar and respond on your behalf. Additionally, the one-click snippets feature will enable users to send personalized emails to multiple recipients quickly.

Notion Email is expected to be available in early 2025 for an initial group of users. At launch, it will integrate with Google and Gmail accounts. In addition to the web experience, Notion Email will also be available on iPhone and Android in 2025.

With its innovative features and AI integration, Notion Email has the potential to disrupt the email market and challenge established players like Gmail and Outlook.