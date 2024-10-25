Intel's new GPU driver brings Core Ultra 200S and Call of Duty Black Ops 6 support

Intel has released a new WHQL driver with support for its just-launched Core Ultra 200S desktop processors and optimizations for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. In addition, driver 32.0.101.6129 WHQL improves performance in Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred by up to 11% at 1080p Medium settings compared to driver 31.0.101.6127.

Here is the full changelog:

HIGHLIGHTS: Launch driver for Intel Core Ultra 200S Series with Intel Graphics. Gaming Highlights: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Game performance improvements on Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs versus Intel 31.0.101.6127 software driver for: Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred (DX12). Up to 11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings.

The list of fixed bugs includes only one:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Blender may experience application crash while rendering certain benchmark scenes.

Here are the known issues in the update:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Horizon Forbidden West (DX12) may experience color corruption during gameplay.

Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: DirectML-based AI applications may experience slower first token latency.

Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios.

Star Wars Outlaws (DX12) may experience crash or corruption around object edge in some scenes.

You can download driver 32.0.101.6129 WHQL from the official website. Full release notes for Intel's latest driver are available here (PDF).