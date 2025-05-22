Nvidia offers 40% discount on GeForce NOW with summer sale, brings support for more games

Nvidia has a rare sale for its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, dropping the price of its Performance membership by 40% for a limited time. The company has also brought support for a new wave of games as a part of its weekly drops, including the newly enhanced STALKER trilogy, the Splitgate 2 beta, and more.

The new sale requires a six-month purchase, but it does cut down the price to just $29.99. Only the Performance membership is part of the sale, which offers up to 1440p streaming, support for ultra-wide resolution monitors, reduced queue times for gaming servers, six-hour sessions without disconnecting, and a 100-hour playtime allowance per month.

"Stream top titles such as Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and more. Stream across any device, whether PCs, Macs, mobile devices, SHIELD TVs or Samsung and LG smart TVs," adds the company about this tier of membership.

The GeForce NOW Performance membership sale price will remain available until Sunday, July 6.

Next, here are the games the GeForce NOW supported list has gained this week:

9 Kings (New release on Steam, May 23)

(New release on Steam, May 23) RoadCraft (New release on Steam, May 20)

(New release on Steam, May 20) S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat – Enhanced Edition (New release on Steam, May 20)

(New release on Steam, May 20) S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky – Enhanced Edition (New release on Steam, May 20)

(New release on Steam, May 20) S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl – Enhanced Edition (New release on Steam, May 20)

(New release on Steam, May 20) Game of Thrones: Kingsroad (New release on Steam, May 21)

(New release on Steam, May 21) Monster Train 2 (New release on Steam, May 21)

(New release on Steam, May 21) Blades of Fire (New release on Epic Games Store, May 22)

(New release on Epic Games Store, May 22) Splitgate 2 Open Beta (New release on Steam, May 22)

(New release on Steam, May 22) Survive the Fall (New release on Steam, May 22)

(New release on Steam, May 22) Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny (New release on Steam, May 23)

As always, keep in mind that, unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing via Nvidia's cloud servers.