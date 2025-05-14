S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Trilogy Enhanced remaster announced, will be free for original owners

GSC Game World delivered S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl to fans late last year, finally exploring more of the post-apocalyptic exclusion zone following the original trilogy from the late 2000s. Now, the studio is looking to give its old games a fresh coat of paint, modern platform optimizations, and better mod support.

Announced today, the S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy Enhanced Edition is coming to PC and current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Catch the trailer below.

Across all platforms, the company is touting enhanced lighting technologies that will add godrays, screen space reflections, and global illumination, alongside better textures and models for NPCs, weapons, and environments. 4K pre-rendered cinematics, advanced shaders for liquid effects, and upgraded skyboxes are included in the package too.

On PC, GSC Game World has support for the Steam Deck with full compatibility, Steam Workshop integration for mods, cloud saves, and controllers. Meanwhile, for consoles specifically, the developer listed these enhancements:

Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro: Quality (native 4K/30 FPS), Balanced (upscaled 4K/40 FPS), Performance (upscaled 4K/60 FPS), Ultra Performance (upscaled 2K/120 FPS).

Xbox Series S: Quality (native 2K/30 FPS), Balanced (upscaled 2K/40 FPS), Performance (1080p/60 FPS).

Keyboard & Mouse Support: Available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for a tailored experience.

Mod.io Integration: Create and share mods across PC and consoles via mod.io (https://mod.io/).

GSC Game World is making the new enhanced remaster free for those who own S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy on Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5. Anyone who owns the original games will get the new version for free on a PC. The enhanced edition will also ship with copies of the originals.

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy Enhanced Edition will be available on May 20, 2025, across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The full bundle will cost $39.99, while each entry will also be available separately for $19.99.