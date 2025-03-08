Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell reportedly comes with 96GB GDDR7 and 600W TDP

Industry sources are indicating that Nvidia is developing its upcoming workstation GPU generation under the Blackwell architecture. Online listings and shipping manifests have revealed early purported details about the upcoming cards, which are successors to the RTX 6000 Ada series that were launched over two years ago.

Cargo records from NBD indicate that Nvidia has been shipping two unreleased workstation GPUs for testing and validation purposes. Further information emerged from LeadTek's website, revealing specifications for one of these cards, initially spotted by Harukaze on X.

The leaked information suggests Nvidia is adopting a new naming convention for its professional workstation line, incorporating a Pro label. The flagship model appears to retain the RTX 6000 designation but with an added X suffix. Two models are currently indicated—the RTX Pro 6000 X Blackwell and the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell.

Preliminary alleged specifications for the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell include 24,064 CUDA cores, 188 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs), 188 RT Cores, and 752 Tensor Cores. Both the X and non-X variants are reported to feature 96GB of GDDR7 memory, suggesting a 512-bit memory interface.

NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition

- Blackwell GPU

- 24,064 CUDA Cores

- 752 Tensor Cores

- 188 RT Cores

- 96GB DDR7 Memory with ECC

- 600W https://t.co/MhxxgDAq1D pic.twitter.com/txjZvJX9GZ — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) March 8, 2025

The leaked data also suggests that the RTX Pro 6000 X Blackwell could have a thermal design power (TDP) of 600 watts - more than double that of the 300W RTX 6000 Ada. This suggests that the new Blackwell GPUs could be targeted at demanding professional visualization, AI training, and computer-aided design applications.

If the rumors are true, the new GPUs could carry MSRPs similar to the current $6,000-$8,000 RTX 6000 Ada. Nvidia has not officially announced or confirmed these new Blackwell workstation cards. But an official unveiling of these new workstation GPUs may be seen at Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference (GTC), which takes place March 17-21.