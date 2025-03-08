Microsoft lists a reason why you should update to Windows 11 from 10 via clean install

It is no secret that Microsoft wants more users to update to Windows 11 from their Windows 10 systems. According to the latest Statcounter estimations, Windows 11 is currently at 38% and it is still significantly behind 10 which has close to 60%.

Over time, the company has tried various things to entice users. For example, in February 2024, an advert was released highlighting the benefits of an upgrade to Windows 11. Later in the year in June, Microsoft also busted the various "myths and misconceptions" surrounding its newest OS.

There have also been some rather ridiculous performance-related claims from the company, as well as pointing out the various gaming features on Windows 11 that users may not find on 10.

While a lot of the above reasons may not be all that significant for users, Microsoft has also pointed out a reason related to security as to why the jump to Windows 11 could benefit users.

In a support article about Windows 10 PC security, the company has listed several ways that users can avoid getting unwanted software which is labelled as potentially unwanted apps (PUA).

Today, while browsing, Neowin noticed that Microsoft has recently updated that page to also include Windows 11's smart app control feature as a way to avoid that. Here's what the previous version of the support page said:

Reduce the chances of getting unwanted software Download apps only from trusted sources, such as Microsoft Store, and be thoughtful about which apps you install.

Make sure you're running a regularly updated antivirus product such as Microsoft Defender Antivirus, which is built into all modern versions of Windows.

Use a modern browser, such as the new Microsoft Edge. Microsoft Edge uses Microsoft Defender SmartScreen, which helps block potentially unwanted apps.

Keep your device up-to-date with the latest updates for Windows, your browser, and your apps

And here is what the new version of the page says:

Reduce the chances of getting unwanted software Download apps only from trusted sources, such as Microsoft Store, and be thoughtful about which apps you install.

Make sure you're running a regularly updated antivirus product such as Microsoft Defender Antivirus, which is built into all modern versions of Windows.

Windows 11 includes Smart App Control which can help to protect your device from potentially unwanted apps.

Use a modern browser, such as the new Microsoft Edge. Microsoft Edge uses Microsoft Defender SmartScreen, which helps block potentially unwanted apps.

Keep your device up-to-date with the latest updates for Windows, your browser, and your apps.

For those who may not be familiar with it, Smart App Control uses cloud-powered security and blocks unsigned (untrusted) and potentially malicious software and PUA. The feature had a rocky start though over time it has gotten better.

A quirk, if you may call it, of the Smart Control is that it requires a clean installation and thus an in-place upgrade from Windows 10 to 11 won't work, you will need to reset. Besides that, during OOBE (initial OS set-up), optional diagnostic data needs to be kept enabled.