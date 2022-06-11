Nvidia's Windows 11 22H2 WDDM 3.1 GeForce driver 525.14 has also leaked early

With the release of the recent Windows 11 22H2 Insider builds, upcoming GPU drivers from vendors like AMD and Nvidia are getting exposed sooner. Earlier today, we reported about AMD's pre-release driver for Windows 11 22H2. The driver is based on Microsoft's next-gen Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) v3.1 and from early testing it looks like the driver will be a boon for gamers who play games and titles running on the OpenGL API as there is massive performance boost awaiting.

And right on the tail of that, it looks like Nvidia's GeForce driver for Windows 11 22H2 has also been leaked. The upcoming Nvidia driver version 525.14, like the earlier AMD Radeon driver, is also based on the latest WDDM v3.1. Though expectedly, the driver is in beta now. Interestingly, Nvidia has already released the Windows 11 22H2 support driver for its Quadro series of GPUs.

Here's a TechPowerUp GPU-Z screenshot of the 525.14 driver provided by Guru3D forum member fards:

At the moment, it is difficult to guess what we can expect from this driver aside from Windows 11 22H2 support since there is no official release notes for 525.14 yet. However, the folks over on the Guru3D forum who have installed the driver mostly agree that it appears to be a stable release.