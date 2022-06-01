Nvidia releases first RTX and Quadro driver with Windows 11 22H2 support

Microsoft will soon release the first feature update for Windows 11 (allegedly after September 5, 2022), which means developers should optimize their drivers and software for the upcoming release. Nvidia is among the first to ship Windows 11 22H2-optimized GPU drivers. Nvidia RTX Enterprise Production Branch Driver now fully supports Windows 11 22H2, plus it brings several other features for RTX and Quadro graphics cards.

Note that this driver is not recommended for those using Nvidia graphics cards primarily for gaming. Nvidia is yet to release Game-Ready drivers with optimizations for Windows 11 22H2, which should not take too long.

You can download the latest Nvidia Enterprise Production Branch Driver from the official website.

What is new in Nvidia Enterprise Production Branch Driver 516.25?

New Features:

Added support for the Windows 11 22H2 operating system.

Bug fixes and driver component enhancements for performance improvements.

Studio Applications/Feature Support:

DaVinci Resolve 18 — support for Automatic Depth Map, using AI to instantly generate 3D depth map of a scene to quickly grade the foreground and backgrounds separately, Object Mask Tracking, leveraging AI to recognize and track the movement of thousands of unique objects, and Surface Tracking, using CUDA cores to calculate and track any surface and apply graphics that warp or change perspective.

Topaz Labs' Gigapixel AI 6.1 — performance improvements powered by Tensor Cores for face recovery when upscaling photos.

Marmoset Toolbag 4.04 — support for new features, such as ray-traced Depth of Field, and improved rendering speeds with migration DirectX 12.

Reallusion iClone 8 and Character Creator 4 — support for NVIDIA volumetric lighting and GPU-accelerated skinning for smooth animations with ActorCore characters.

Nvidia Omniverse : Omniverse Cloud Simple Share lets users click once to package and send an Omniverse scene to friends Audio2Face updates allow quick and easy generation of expressive facial animation from just an audio source Omniverse XR App — support for beta release, enabling instant rendering of high-poly models without special imports Omniverse Machinima — new sequencer, coupled with animation and rendering features, enable easy creation of animated shorts.



Bugfixes and improvements:

[Adobe Premiere Pro]: NVIDIA Image Sharpening stranded in stale state.

[Dassault]: Invalid format error when DXGI_FORMAT_R8G8B8A8_UNORM_SRGB is used with DX/OGL interop.

[Dassault 3DEXPERIENCE] VK/OGL interop crash with dedicated memory allocation.

[Maxon Cinema4D][Redshift][Adobe Photoshop]: Redshift crashes Cinema4D on material thumbnail generation when system resources are used by Photoshop.

More information about this driver is available in the official release notes.