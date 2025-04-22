Ofcom takes decisive action against powerful tool of malicious actors

Ofcom, the UK’s digital regulator, has announced that it’s banning Global Titles leasing from today to better protect people. Ofcom described Global Titles as special phone numbers that can be leased for legitimate purposes but can also be leased by malicious actors to divert calls and messages, including security codes sent by banks. In extreme cases, malicious actors can track your location, according to Ofcom.

Global Titles are used quietly in the background by mobile networks to ensure calls and messages reach the intended recipient, and sometimes they’re leased out to legitimate businesses who use them to offer mobile services. Unfortunately, they can fall into the wrong hands and this is when they get abused.

Ofcom said that it has had to step in to deal with the issue after industry-led efforts to get to grips with the problem had failed. It said that the telecoms sector, as well as the UK’s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) had been aware of the threats posed by Global Titles for a while. Hopefully, the bans on leasing will now increase protections for consumers.

Ofcom’s Group Director for Networks and Communications, Natalie Black, said:

"We are taking world-leading action to tackle the threat posed by criminals gaining access to mobile networks. Leased Global Titles are one of the most significant and persistent sources of malicious signalling. Our ban will help prevent them falling into the wrong hands – protecting mobile users and our critical telecoms infrastructure in the process."

Ofcom said that a ban on new Global Titles leasing is coming into effect from today and for leasing that is already in effect, the ban will start on April 22, 2026. It hopes that legitimate businesses that lease Global Titles will have enough time to sort out alternative arrangements over the next year.

Source: Ofcom