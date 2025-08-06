One UI 8 officially arrives in September, here's the likely list of eligible Galaxy devices

Samsung introduced the Android 15-based One UI 7 update in April. The company was a bit late rolling out the software due to bugs and glitches. However, Samsung quickened things up and launched the Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Fold7, and the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE with Android 16-based One UI 8 update out of the box.
The One UI 8 public beta went live for the Galaxy S25 series in May, and now the company has officially confirmed the expansion of One UI 8 beta to more devices, such as the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6, starting next week, in Korea, the U.S., the U.K., and India. More devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, and Galaxy A54, will pick up the beta update in September.
Additionally, Samsung has confirmed that the official One UI 8 update will roll out for flagship phones in September. Based on the features available on the One UI 8 beta update, it is more of an incremental update and smoothens things up, which One UI 7 introduced.
While Samsung hasn't shared an official list of eligible One UI 8 devices, based on the company's update policy, below is a purported list of devices that will receive the One UI 8 update:
Smartphones
- Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Edge
- Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE
- Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A56
- Galaxy A55
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A36
- Galaxy A35
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A25
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A15 (LTE+5G)
- Galaxy A16 (LTE+5G)
- Galaxy A06
- Galaxy A17
- Galaxy F56
- Galaxy F55
- Galaxy F54
- Galaxy F34
- Galaxy F16
- Galaxy F15
- Galaxy F06
- Galaxy F36
- Galaxy M56
- Galaxy M55s
- Galaxy M55
- Galaxy M54
- Galaxy M34
- Galaxy M53
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy M16
- Galaxy M15
- Galaxy M06
- Galaxy XCover 7
- Galaxy XCover 7 Pro
- Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
Tablets
- Galaxy Tab S10+
- Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S9+ (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S8+ (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy Tab A9
- Galaxy Tab A9+
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)
Do note that this isn't an exhaustive list and we will keep updating it as and when more information pops up.
