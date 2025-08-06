One UI 8 officially arrives in September, here's the likely list of eligible Galaxy devices

Samsung introduced the Android 15-based One UI 7 update in April. The company was a bit late rolling out the software due to bugs and glitches. However, Samsung quickened things up and launched the Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Fold7, and the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE with Android 16-based One UI 8 update out of the box.

The One UI 8 public beta went live for the Galaxy S25 series in May, and now the company has officially confirmed the expansion of One UI 8 beta to more devices, such as the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6, starting next week, in Korea, the U.S., the U.K., and India. More devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, and Galaxy A54, will pick up the beta update in September.

Additionally, Samsung has confirmed that the official One UI 8 update will roll out for flagship phones in September. Based on the features available on the One UI 8 beta update, it is more of an incremental update and smoothens things up, which One UI 7 introduced.

While Samsung hasn't shared an official list of eligible One UI 8 devices, based on the company's update policy, below is a purported list of devices that will receive the One UI 8 update:

Smartphones

Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A56

Galaxy A55

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A36

Galaxy A35

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A25

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A15 (LTE+5G)

Galaxy A16 (LTE+5G)

Galaxy A06

Galaxy A17

Galaxy F56

Galaxy F55

Galaxy F54

Galaxy F34

Galaxy F16

Galaxy F15

Galaxy F06

Galaxy F36

Galaxy M56

Galaxy M55s

Galaxy M55

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M34

Galaxy M53

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M16

Galaxy M15

Galaxy M06

Galaxy XCover 7

Galaxy XCover 7 Pro

Galaxy XCover 6 Pro

Tablets

Galaxy Tab S10+

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy Tab S9+ (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy Tab S8+ (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy Tab A9

Galaxy Tab A9+

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)

Do note that this isn't an exhaustive list and we will keep updating it as and when more information pops up.