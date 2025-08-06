When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

One UI 8 officially arrives in September, here's the likely list of eligible Galaxy devices

Samsung introduced the Android 15-based One UI 7 update in April. The company was a bit late rolling out the software due to bugs and glitches. However, Samsung quickened things up and launched the Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Fold7, and the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE with Android 16-based One UI 8 update out of the box.

The One UI 8 public beta went live for the Galaxy S25 series in May, and now the company has officially confirmed the expansion of One UI 8 beta to more devices, such as the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6, starting next week, in Korea, the U.S., the U.K., and India. More devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, and Galaxy A54, will pick up the beta update in September.

Additionally, Samsung has confirmed that the official One UI 8 update will roll out for flagship phones in September. Based on the features available on the One UI 8 beta update, it is more of an incremental update and smoothens things up, which One UI 7 introduced.

While Samsung hasn't shared an official list of eligible One UI 8 devices, based on the company's update policy, below is a purported list of devices that will receive the One UI 8 update:

Smartphones

  • Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Edge
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22
  • Galaxy S21 FE
  • Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
  • Galaxy Z Fold 6
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy A73
  • Galaxy A56
  • Galaxy A55
  • Galaxy A54
  • Galaxy A53
  • Galaxy A36
  • Galaxy A35
  • Galaxy A34
  • Galaxy A33
  • Galaxy A25
  • Galaxy A24
  • Galaxy A15 (LTE+5G)
  • Galaxy A16 (LTE+5G)
  • Galaxy A06
  • Galaxy A17
  • Galaxy F56
  • Galaxy F55
  • Galaxy F54
  • Galaxy F34
  • Galaxy F16
  • Galaxy F15
  • Galaxy F06
  • Galaxy F36
  • Galaxy M56
  • Galaxy M55s
  • Galaxy M55
  • Galaxy M54
  • Galaxy M34
  • Galaxy M53
  • Galaxy M33
  • Galaxy M16
  • Galaxy M15
  • Galaxy M06
  • Galaxy XCover 7
  • Galaxy XCover 7 Pro
  • Galaxy XCover 6 Pro

Tablets

  • Galaxy Tab S10+
  • Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
  • Galaxy Tab S10 FE
  • Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE
  • Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)
  • Galaxy Tab S9+ (Wi-Fi/5G)
  • Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi/5G)
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)
  • Galaxy Tab S8+ (Wi-Fi/5G)
  • Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi/5G)
  • Galaxy Tab A9
  • Galaxy Tab A9+
  • Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)

Do note that this isn't an exhaustive list and we will keep updating it as and when more information pops up.

