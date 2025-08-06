AMD's record Q2 profits tanked by US export controls fallout

AMD has reported that its Q2 2025 revenue was a record $7.7 billion, up 32% year-over-year. Despite this, the company reported a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) operating loss of $134 million marking a significant reversal from the $806 million GAAP operating income reported in the previous quarter. The company also revealed that its GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.54 and net income was $872 million, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.48, down 30% from the same quarter last year.

AMD’s GAAP gross margin was 40%, which is a notable drop from the 49% in the same quarter last year and 50% in the previous quarter.

AMD’s report revealed that the operating loss and lower margins were due to $800 million in inventory and related charges. These charges were a direct result of the US government’s export control on AMD’s Instinct M1308 data center GPU products which were planned to be sold to China.

The charges reduced earnings per share by approximately 43 cents. Excluding these one-time charges, the non-GAAP gross margin would have been approximately 54%.

Regarding individual sectors of the business, the Client and Gaming segment revenue was up 69% year-over-year, reaching $3.6 billion. Client revenue, in particular, was a record $2.5 billion, driven by demand for the Zen 5 AMD Ryzen desktop processors. The Data Center segment revenue grew 14% year-over-year to $3.2 billion, thanks to the strong demand for AMD EPYC processors which helped to “more than offset headwinds impacting AMD Instinct M1308 shipments to China."

It wasn’t all good news as the Embedded segment revenue was down 4% year-over-year to $824 million as demand remained mixed. Gaming revenue was up 73% to $1.1 billion year-over-year, driven by semi-custom revenue and Radeon GPU demand.

Like other GPU companies, AMD has been pivoting to artificial intelligence. It said that it announced new AI products like the Instinct M1350 Series GPUs and Helios rack-scale solution at its Advancing AI 2025 event. The company is also selling the ZT Systems data center infrastructure and manufacturing business to Sanmina for $3 billion in cash and stock, the sale is expected to close near the end of the year.

As part of the sale, Sanmina will become a preferred manufacturing partner for AMD’s AI solutions. AMD is also working with HUMAIN to deploy 500 megawatts of AI compute capacity and with Red Hat to deliver high-performance AI inference on its GPUs. Finally, AMD has announced a new multi-year collaboration with Microsoft for custom chips for the next generation of Xbox devices.