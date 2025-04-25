When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Onyx brings stylus and handwriting capabilities to its 7-inch Go e-readers

Neowin · with 2 comments

The Onyx Boox Go 7 e-reader

Onyx, a popular maker of e-readers and e-ink tablets, announced two new 7-inch models in its Go series of readers. The new Go 7 and Go Color 7 (Gen 2) feature the same minimalistic design as before, but with one important addition: stylus support.

Stylus support used to be a feature for larger Onyx e-readers. Now, those preferring more compact 7-inch readers can enjoy additional note-taking capabilities with support for the BOOX InkSense active stylus (sold separately).

The Onyx Boox Go 7 e-reader

The BOOX Go 7 has a 7-inch Carta 1300 monochrome display with a pixel density of 300 PPI to ensure sharp text and good clarity. The Go Golor 7 Gen 2, on the other hand, features a 7-inch E-Ink Kaleido 3 display with improved color saturation, less notable ghosting, and a faster refresh rate. In monochrome mode, the Go Color 7 Gen 2 has the standard 300 PPI density. In color mode, it drops 150 PPI. These readers also support display auto-rotating and temperature adjustment for the frontlight.

Both BOOX Go 7 and BOOX Go Color 7 Gen 2 have 4 GB of memory, 64 GB of storage (expandable with microSD cards), and 2,400 mAh batteries. They run Android 13 out of the box and have access to the Google Play Store.

The Onyx Boox Go 7 e-reader

Design-wise, the new readers are designed for one-handed use with a wider bezel and two physical buttons for turning pages. The back of each device has a textured back for a better, more secure grip. Also, you can choose between two colors: black and white. While a proper IP rating is not present, Onyx promises a "water-repellent design" that can withstand accidental spills and light rain.

The Onyx BOOX Go 7 is now available for purchase on the official Onyx website (coming soon to Amazon) for $249.99. The BOOX Go Color 7 Gen 2 will be available at a later date with a price of $279.99.

