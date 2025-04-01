OpenAI defends usage of improved image generator to create fake receipts

When AI-generated images started to get really popular, one of the telltale signs that an image was AI-generated was illegible text. For a long time, image generation models really struggled with text (and hands). This changed last month with the launch of ChatGPT's improved image generator.

If you're active on social media, you must have witnessed users playing around with the new tool and transforming their images into the distinctive art style of the Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli, the makers of films like My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away.

Image "ghiblification" is not the only popular use case users discovered with the new image generator. It turns out that since this new image generator is really good at rendering text, text-heavy use cases like receipts have also taken off.

Here's a receipt from Epic Steakhouse @deedydas on X said he generated using the image generator:

While technically impressive, it still has a distinctive cartoonish look with text that appears too perfect. Many receipt printers use thermal printing tech, which involves heating specific areas of thermal paper to create text and images; although fast and efficient, this can result in less crisp text compared to, say, a laser printer.

Michael Gofman (@michaelgofman) tried to fix these issues, and the results are much better, with random stains at the sides, better wrinkles, and less crisp text.

It seems the best way to get a fake receipt out of the new image generator is by feeding the model a real receipt and asking for modifications, as demonstrated by Raphael Chenol on LinkedIn, who gave the new image generator his receipt for an order from Hippopotamus Steakhouse and requested changes in the price and date (from 2nd December, 2024 to 27th March, 2025).

Now, you might look at this and say, "Who would even fall for this?" Remember that earlier this year, scammers impersonated actor Brad Pitt using AI-generated images to scam a French woman out of nearly $850,000.

The scammers built an elaborate scheme, convincing her that she was in a secret online relationship with Pitt, even fabricating a story about his assets being frozen due to a divorce settlement with Angelina Jolie.

Sure, the results of the new ChatGPT image generator aren't perfect, but remember that this is likely the worst this technology will ever be. Plus, bad actors can use Photoshop (or any other photo-editing software) to improve the results.

When contacted by TechCrunch, OpenAI spokesperson Taya Christianson responded that allowing users to generate fake receipts is part of OpenAI's goal to "give users as much creative freedom as possible." She continued by adding that fake receipts can be used to teach people about financial literacy.

According to Christianson, all images generated by ChatGPT include metadata indicating that they were made by ChatGPT.