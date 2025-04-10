OpenAI introduces initiative to create custom AI benchmarks for industry

OpenAI has announced its Pioneers Program, which it calls "an effort designed to advance the deployment of AI to real-world use cases." The Pioneers Program is aimed at improving the way we evaluate AI models, as developers and companies alike rely more and more on benchmarks to make informed decisions on what AI model to use and how to best optimize for usage in their applications.

This comes after Meta was recently accused of gaming the LMArena benchmarks, making Llama 4 rank higher than other models. The Pioneers Program is for companies, and these companies will work hand in hand with researchers from OpenAI to develop more meaningful benchmarks that reflect real-world challenges, not just leaderboard scores.

OpenAI says the companies selected will get hands-on support from their research team, with a focus on two key deliverables: creating domain-specific evaluations tailored to each industry and building fine-tuned models designed to handle the top three use cases relevant to that company’s operations.

Industries like law, finance, healthcare, insurance, and accounting are specifically mentioned as targets for these tailored benchmarks. OpenAI points out that there is currently no shared standard for how to measure AI performance in many of these areas, which makes it hard to evaluate models fairly or figure out how to improve them. By working directly with companies in these verticals, OpenAI hopes to define what "good" actually looks like in a given domain and publish those evaluations for others to use.

The other half of the program is about fine-tuning. Participating companies will get help training custom versions of OpenAI models using reinforcement fine-tuning, or RFT. That is the method OpenAI uses to create "expert" models that are really good at a narrow set of tasks. And these models, according to OpenAI, should be ready to deploy at production scale.

The first cohort will be made up of a small group of startups, each chosen based on the practical impact of what they are building. OpenAI says it is looking for teams solving real problems where smarter, more focused AI can make a clear difference. And as the program grows, it is likely to expand to larger companies and more complex domains.