Opera for Android version 88 gets Aria overhaul and a new icon

Today, Opera has released Opera for Android version 88. With this update, the Aria AI has received a visual overhaul. Additionally, users who make Opera their default browser, there is an exclusive app icon. Opera has also announced new features for its desktop browsers.

This update overhauls the Aria onboarding screen entirely. At the top right you have the chat history and menu buttons, at the bottom you have the Aria chat bar, but taking center stage is a carousel of example commands, accompanied with images, that you can tap to get started to give you inspiration.

The chat interface has also been updated, but the controls will remain in their current places so you don’t have to learn a new setup. The new interface is cleaner and introduces smoother color contrast between the background and what’s happening on the screen.

Finally, there is a new app icon for loyal users who have set Opera as their default web browser. These custom app icons were first introduced in version 86, and with today’s update, the selection is expanding. The new icon is purple with a bit of activity going on the icon ‘O’ logo.

“We’re adding an exclusive app icon to the collection for those who have set Opera for Android as their default browser.” Opera said in its announcement. “Custom app icons were first introduced in Opera for Android 86, allowing users to personalize their home screen style. Today, we’re expanding this feature with an exclusive new icon for our most dedicated users.”

“Now you can set Opera as your default browser on your Android device and make your home screen look great with this exclusive app icon. We wanted to show a little appreciation to those of you using Opera on a daily basis by adding this nice little feature that will give your phone’s home screen a unique touch.”

Opera for Android version 88 is available now on the Google Play Store, if you do not see the update, it should be there soon.