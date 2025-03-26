Opera gets AI-powered tab commands, new writing tools, and more

Opera is launching a major new feature for its flagship browser, Opera One. Tab Commands is a new AI-powered tab manager that lets you control open tabs with natural language via Opera's built-in browser AI, Aria.

Tab Commands is specifically made for tab hoarders. Those having tens of tabs open can now save time and clicks by telling Aria stuff like "group my Wikipedia tabs," "close my YouTube tabs except this one," "pin my Pinterest tabs," and more. You can launch Tab Commands by pressing Ctrl + / (slash) on Windows or Cmd + / (slash) on macOS. Alternatively, right-click any tab and select "AI Tab Management" if you have more than five tabs open at once.

After completing a task, Aria will show you how many tabs it processed and present you with an undo button so that you can revert changes.

Opera also stresses that the feature respects your privacy and security—only the prompt ("close my YouTube tabs") goes to Aria's servers, which return instructions for local execution.

Opera has been testing Tab Commands for a couple of months via the AI Feature Drops program, and now, it is ready for all users in the stable version. As of right now, Tab Commands are only available in Opera One, but there are also additional AI updates for those using Opera GX and the recently launched Opera Air.

Other AI-related updates that are also available across Opera's three browsers include Writing Mode 2.0, UI improvements for Aria, and various under-the-hood improvements for the assistant. Writing Mode 2.0 lets you generate text by pressing a new action button. Alternatively, you can select a portion of text, right-click it, and select writing-related options like generate, tweak, and spellcheck.

With the latest update, Opera users can move Aria from its sidebar panel into a browser tab and have specific chats pinned to particular websites for better productivity. Also, Opera promises better context, suggestions, and links as the assistant detects conversation topics about popular categories like cooking, shopping, video games, etc.

The latest AI updates for Opera One, GX, and Air are now available for download.