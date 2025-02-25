Opera One gets updated sidebar with Discord, Slack, and Bluesky integration

Sidebars are quite popular in modern browsers these days. They improve productivity and the daily experience by providing quick and convenient access to various features and websites without the need to open a new tab or switch to another one. Today, Opera is updating the sidebar in Opera One (its main flagship browser) with a few improvements.

With the latest update, Opera One users can access more popular services using the sidebar. Today's additions include Discord, Slack, and Bluesky (a popular place for those leaving Twitter). In the announcement post, Opera says these three platforms arrived in response to community requests as users "voiced the need for more communication options within the browser sidebar."

We’re constantly looking at the feedback our users provide underneath our blog posts, on Opera forums, and through social media. Whether you’re working with your team on Slack, chatting with your friends on Discord, or keeping in touch with your community via BlueSky, we want you to be able to do that directly from Opera.

Discord, Slack, and Bluesky joined other social media platforms accessible on Opera's sidebar, such as Telegram, WhatsApp, and Instagram. You can enable Discord, Slack, or Bluesky in the sidebar by updating the browser to the latest version and then opening the sidebar setup menu.

In addition to sidebar updates, the latest Opera One release introduces two new themes. One features abstract art, while the other is a space theme with "sci-fi vibes." Both themes have dark and light mode support, custom browser sounds, background music, and keyboard sounds, which, as Opera promises, "make your browsing all the more entertaining."

You can download Opera One from the official website. If you are in the mood for something alternative, you can check out the recently launched Opera Air, which has some interesting features to help you remain calm and focused while browsing.