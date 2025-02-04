Opera launches a new browser that can help you remain calm and focused while browsing

Opera has launched a new browser called "Opera Air" with mindfulness at its core. The browser aims to offer an experience that will keep your mind calm and focused when web browsing. Unlike other web browsers, Opera Air offers breathing exercises, relaxing sounds, positive quotes, and much more to provide the user with a stress-free environment. Opera has designed the browser in such a way that it blends to different websites, thanks to the frosted glass UI that matches the background of the website.

Opera Air includes guided exercises to allow the user to take mindful breaks, accessible from the sidebar. Users can find breathing exercises to reduce stress, neck stretching exercises to relieve tension, meditation sessions to improve focus, and full body scans to help connect the body with the mind. These exercises can be activated by pressing the keyboard shortcuts Ctrl+K (on Windows) and Cmd+K (on Mac). Users can even set reminders for regular breaks. Some exercises are guided by real voice actors Emma and Alex.

The browser also introduces a new feature called "Boosts," which aims at using binaural beats to enhance concentration and relaxation. By listening via headphones, users can choose from different options (Boosts) such as "Creativity Boost" to spark new ideas, "Energized Boost" to stay productive, or "Deep Relaxation" to reduce stress. Opera Air offers the user the ability to change the three elements of the Boost—music track, ambient sound, and binaural beat—and the duration of each boost to customize it according to their needs. Boosts are designed to last thirty minutes by default.

The web browser also features "Quote of the Day" on the main screen, offering daily inspiration when launched. If you are intrigued by the features Opera Air offers, you can download it from the official website.