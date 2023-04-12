Opera's free VPN service now works on Apple iPhone

Opera announced in a blog post that its free VPN service is now available for Apple's iPhone. The feature is currently available in early access and will be rolled out to all devices in the coming weeks. You can tap on the hamburger button in the bottom right corner and then tap on Settings to see if the VPN is available on your iPhone.

Opera says it has become the first major web browser to offer free built-in VPN service on leading platforms, including Windows, Android, macOS, and Linux. The company claims that its VPN is a no-log service and doesn't "collect any personal data or information related to your browsing history or originating network address." The free Opera VPN offers access to 100+ servers spread across three locations along with DNS leak protection and data encryption. However, it only safeguards the user while they are inside the web browser.

Opera also offers a Pro version that works on up to six devices system-wide. It provides access to over 3,000 servers spread across over 30 unique locations along with features like 2FA, live chat support, and a 7-day free trial.

In addition to the VPN, Opera has added a few more features like a new Speed Dial section to access frequently needed stuff and a Bookmarks feature. The company is also working on a Live Scores feature that help users keep track of upcoming and in-progress matches directly from the browser's homepage.