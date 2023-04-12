Power BI Desktop now supported on Windows 365, unveils new features

Yesterday, Microsoft unveiled a new Tabular Model Definition Language (TMDL) for Power BI to help provide a more streamlined and human readable way to process model metadata extracted through the data analytics service. Today, the Redmond firm has unveiled the feature summary for this month for Power BI Desktop.

For starters, the desktop variant of the data analytics platform is now fully supported on Windows 365, as well as on Azure Virtual Desktop. There is also an update for the opt-in On-object interaction feature that was released for the reporting module last month. Alongside that, the aforementioned module has received a new tooltip autoscale report setting, that allows tooltips to scale based on canvas sizes.

With respect to already available features going into general availability, composite models on Power BI Datasets and Analysis Services (formerly known as DirectQuery) is receiving that treatment this time around. The capability is hitting GA for Premium, PPU, and Pro workspaces.

The full changelog for this month reads as follows:

Reporting Dynamic format strings for measures On-Object Interaction – Updates New tooltip auto-scale

Analytics Update to Quick measure suggestions

Modeling Composite models on Power BI Datasets and Analysis Services models Updates to ORDERBY function New DAX functions: RANK and ROWNUMBER

Data Connectivity Oracle database (Connector Update)

Service New features to Deployment Pipeline View schema changes line-by-line Choose whether to continue the deployment in case of a failure Storytelling in PowerPoint – New style option Visualizing views in Power Apps with Power BI quick report is enabled by default

Paginated Reports

Mobile Enhanced tooltips on visuals in the Power BI Mobile app Hierarchies are now supported in the Power BI Mobile app

Visualizations Acterys Reporting Suite 3.0 – Reporting Box and Whisker Chart by MAQ Software Feature Summary for Drill Down Graph PRO DualCard Visual



The latest version for Power BI Desktop can be downloaded here.