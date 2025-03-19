Anyone can now use Google Gemini without signing in

Google is all set to replace Google Assistant with its AI assistant, Gemini, later this year. Once the transition is complete, Google will remove the Google Assistant app from the Play Store and make it inaccessible on devices. Recently, Gemini received the Canvas and Audio Overviews feature.

With the Canvas feature, users can edit and write on documents or code with changes appearing in real-time. On the other hand, the Audio Overviews feature allows users to convert their documents into podcast-style audio discussions. Now, there's another treat in store for Gemini fans from Google.

As spotted by folks at 9To5Google, Google Gemini is now available to use without signing in. Ever since Google launched Gemini, those who wanted to use Google's AI needed to sign in with their Google account to access it. But now, Google is removing this restriction, allowing anyone to use Gemini without an account.

You can also open Gemini in Incognito Mode and use it without signing in. Opening the gemini.google.com website now directly shows you the chat interface instead of the previous landing page, which showed a "Hello (name) greeting, but now, you get to see "Meet Gemini, your personal AI assistant."

While clicking on the model picker, you will see other models besides Gemini 2.0 Flash, such as 2.0 Flash Thinking (experimental), Deep Research, and Personalization (experiment); however, you won't be able to access them without signing in. So by default, you will be using the Gemini 2.0 Flash model when not signed in.

Additionally, if you wish to use other features of Gemini such as uploading files, documents, or accessing chat history, you are still required to sign in with your Google account. Unfortunately, the Android app still requires you to use your Google account to use Gemini AI.