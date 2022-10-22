Outlook on the web will soon proof your emails

After promising to bring two of the most-requested Outlook features for Android and iOS, Microsoft has again announced another upcoming feature for its email client on the web. The Microsoft Outlook web client will soon get an Editor proofing feature, helping you to write with confidence.

The Editor proofing feature will check for spelling and grammar mistakes when you write an email on the Outlook web client. It is something that Outlook on other major platforms already offers. Although Microsoft has not explained how the proofing will work, it will probably work the same way as on other Outlook clients.

Currently, Outlook on macOS and Windows points out spelling and grammar mistakes by underlining them with a red color wavy line and double blue lines, respectively. Right-clicking on the line reveals the possible corrections to errors you made in your writing. You can either incorporate those suggestions into your writing or ignore them altogether. In all likelihood, this is how it will work on Outlook web, too.

According to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, the Editor Proofing capability can proof your writings simultaneously in up to three languages, which you will be able to choose from the Editor settings. However, Microsoft said nothing about which languages will be available for you to choose from.

Microsoft is planning to bring Editor proofing to Outlook for web this December. Here's hoping we will not have to wait too long to see it in action, like Dark Mode for Word on the web.