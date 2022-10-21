Ubisoft city builder Anno 1800 is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

The console space isn't known for having many city builders, other than what Paradox is offering, but Ubisoft is about to bring in a new contender. The massively popular city building and management game for PC, Anno 1800, is currently in testing for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with a cloud version also coming to Amazon Luna.

Series developer Blue Byte today quietly announced this news, confirming the base game experience is in development for the modern console generation. More content is still in the works for the PC version too, but a part of the development team has been focused on bringing the experience to new platforms.

To kick things off, Blue Byte will be hosting a technical test for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 players, and sign-ups are available here. An NDA will be attached to this play test to keep things quiet, and it will begin for chosen participants sometime in November.

"You probably have more questions, but we will have to ask you for a little bit more patience," added the studio. "We will have more information on the Anno 1800 Console Edition in early 2023."

This is not the first time the Anno series has breached consoles, with Nintendo DS and Wii receiving spin-offs Anno 1701 and A New World back in 2007 and 2009, respectively. However, this is a first for the mainline series.