Dark Mode for Word for the web goes live for everyone

After delaying it for a few months, Microsoft is finally rolling out Dark Mode for Word for the web to everyone. The feature is no longer limited to Word Mac and Windows clients, and should be available to those who use the free version of Word on the web.

Microsoft announced that it would launch Dark Mode for the Word web client in May, but the company kept delaying the rollout for some reason. While it missed the deadline, the implementation of Dark Mode is equally good as on Word for Mac and Windows. When you enable it, the dark color scheme gets implemented on both the menu controls and the document background.

Moreover, you can switch to Dark Mode without impacting the white background of your document. You can switch between Light and Dark Mode in the Canvas with just a click. If you are pleased with Dark Ribbon and White canvas and never want to see a Dark canvas, Microsoft Word for the web will remember the state of your background toggle.

To implement the dark color scheme to Word for the web, you need to navigate to View > Dark Mode. If you do not like Dark Mode in canvas, you can click on the Switch Background button, and that will bring the white document background.

Microsoft has also paid attention to minor details while working on the feature. To make sure that everything looks visually pleasing with the new dark background, it has shifted reds, blues, yellows, and other colors slightly to mute the overall effect of the color palette.

However, everything is not perfect here. Microsoft Word may not remember your Dark Mode preferences across all platforms. If you have it enabled on Word for Mac or Windows, do not expect the Word web client to respect that dark color scheme preference. You might need to switch it on separately for each platform. It is a known issue and should be fixed in the coming days.

Source: Microsoft