Microsoft to add this widely requested Outlook feature to Android and iOS soon

Microsoft recently announced a plethora of new features for Office 365 users, and the company is also focussing on bettering one of Outlook's existing functionality, namely Delay delivery.

According to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, Microsoft is planning to bring the "Schedule and send" feature to Android and iOS users, allowing them to delay the delivery of emails. The capability is very similar to how "Delay delivery" works on Outlook.com and Outlook desktop apps.

Once it goes live for everyone on iOS, users can choose the date and time they want their emails to be sent. Microsoft hasn't explained the exact flow of the UX for Android and iOS, but it is quite simple in Outlook for macOS: you need to bring the drop-down menu from the "Send options" and select "Schedule and send" to select when you want your emails to be sent.

Notably, Microsoft is set to introduce the "Schedule and send" to Outlook iOS clients first, which is happening this month. Android users will have to wait until December to see it in action on their handsets.

"Schedule and send" in Outlook for Android "Schedule and send" in Outlook for iOS

Ever since Microsoft added an option to delay the delivery of emails in Outlook web and desktop apps, users on the Microsoft Tech Community website have been asking when it will be available for the Outlook iOS and Android apps. This wait will finally be over for many this month. In all likelihood, the feature will be rolled out via an update via the App Store and the Google Play Store in the said months.

What else is Microsoft Outlook getting this month, you ask? Well, Microsoft will also introduce the reactions feature to the Outlook Windows client, according to the roadmap page. The functionality is already available on Outlook for Mac.

