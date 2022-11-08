Microsoft has released its Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 8.1 (KB5020023) and Windows 7 (KB5020000). To get the Windows 7 update, you will need to be a customer that has purchased the Extended Security Update (ESU).
Windows 8.1/7 Improvements
- Addresses a Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) authentication hardening issue to automatically raise authentication level for all non-anonymous activation requests from DCOM clients. This will occur if the authentication level is less than RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY.
- Updates the daylight-saving time (DST) for Jordan to prevent moving the clock back 1 hour on October 28, 2022. Additionally, changes the display name of Jordan standard time from “(UTC+02:00) Amman” to “(UTC+03:00) Amman”.
- Addresses an issue where Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AAD) Application Proxy Connector cannot retrieve a Kerberos ticket on behalf of the user because of the following general API error: “The handle specified is invalid (0x80090301).”
- Addresses an issue where, after installing the January 11, 2022 or later update, the Forest Trust creation process fails to populate the DNS name suffixes into the trust information attributes.
- Addresses an issue where the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable Runtime does not load into the Local Security Authority Server Service (LSASS) when Protected Process Light (PPL) is enabled.
- Addresses security vulnerabilities in the Kerberos and Netlogon protocols as outlined in CVE-2022-38023, CVE-2022-37966, and CVE-2022-37967. For deployment guidance, see the following articles:
Known issues (Windows 8.1)
|Symptom
|Next step
After this update or a later Windows update is installed, domain join operations might be unsuccessful and error "0xaac (2732): NERR_AccountReuseBlockedByPolicy" occurs. Additionally, text stating "An account with the same name exists in Active Directory. Re-using the account was blocked by security policy" might be displayed.
Affected scenarios include some domain join or re-imaging operations where a computer account was created or pre-staged by a different identity than the identity used to join or re-join the computer to the domain.
For more information about this issue, see KB5020276—Netjoin: Domain join hardening changes.
Note Consumer Desktop editions of Windows are unlikely to experience this issue.
|We have added guidance to KB5020276 and are evaluating whether optimizations can be made in a future Windows Update. This guidance will be updated as soon as those changes are released.
Known issues (Windows 7)
|Symptom
|Next Step
|After installing this update and restarting your device, you might receive the error, "Failure to configure Windows updates. Reverting Changes. Do not turn off your computer", and the update might show as Failed in Update History.
This is expected in the following circumstances:
If you have purchased an ESU key and have encountered this issue, please verify you have applied all prerequisites and that your key is activated. For information on activation, please see this blog post. For information on the prerequisites, see the How to get this update section of this article.
After this update or a later Windows update is installed, domain join operations might be unsuccessful and error "0xaac (2732): NERR_AccountReuseBlockedByPolicy" occurs. Additionally, text stating "An account with the same name exists in Active Directory. Re-using the account was blocked by security policy" might be displayed.
Affected scenarios include some domain join or re-imaging operations where a computer account was created or pre-staged by a different identity than the identity used to join or re-join the computer to the domain.
For more information about this issue, see KB5020276—Netjoin: Domain join hardening changes.
Note Consumer Desktop editions of Windows are unlikely to experience this issue.
We have added guidance to KB5020276 and are evaluating whether optimizations can be made in a future Windows Update. This guidance will be updated as soon as those changes are released.
The updates will be delivered via Windows Update but if you need to download them to install offline, you can grab them from the Microsoft Update Catalog (Windows 8.1/Windows 7).
