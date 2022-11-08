Halo Infinite Winter Update goes live touting Forge beta, campaign co-op, and more

The massive Winter Update that 343 Industries has been hyping up for Halo Infinite has finally landed, and it carries long-promised features such as campaign co-op, the beta release of the Forge editor, new multiplayer maps, a new match XP system, and more.

The long-delayed addition of campaign network co-op will let fans experience Master Chief's latest journey on Zeta Halo together with up to four players being supported. At the same time, mission replays have dropped as a new feature, allowing players to replay any of the main campaign missions at any point after completing them.

Meanwhile, the most powerful map and game mode editor Halo has seen has landed with this update too. While still called a beta release, Forge this time touts object scaling, undo and redo, a visual scripting system, bot support, overhauled lighting customization and more.

Multiplayer additions don't end there, as 343 has also brought in Argyle and Detachment as new maps made using the Forge tools shipping today. Moreover, Covert One Flag has dropped as a new CTF variant game mode involving always-active Active Camo and Threat Sensors. XP rewards for completing and performing well in matches, a 30-tier battle pass with Halo Reach-cosmetics, new achievements, and much more are here too, also all for free. Read the complete patch notes here.

The Halo Infinite Winter Update is now available across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. 343 Industries plans to launch Season 3 of the live service shooter on March 3, 2023. Dubbed Echoes Within, this next seasonal update is said to carry more maps, gadgets, ray-tracing support, a custom games browser, and more.