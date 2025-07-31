Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted remaster announced with multiplayer, new modes, and more

EA has a massive Battlefield reveal happening soon, but that's not the only announcement it had in store today. During the Nintendo Direct presentation today, EA made a surprise announcement for a remaster of the classic Plants vs. Zombies game. The original game from 2009 is returning with the name Plants vs. Zombies Replanted, and there are upgrades and new content attached to the tower defense experience too.

PopCap Studios is touting upscaled HD graphics and new multiplayer modes for this release that’s hitting both PC and consoles. "Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted takes players back to the yard where it all started, combining strategic action-packed battles and all-new game modes with never-before-seen elements of franchise history for frantic, unforgettable fun," explains the studio.

On top of the classic tower defense mode, the new release brings in the Cloudy Day Mode that offers new challenges like reduced sunlight and planting abilities. New minigames are being teased as well. Moreover, fresh behind-the-scenes content will be included from the studio archives for fans to dig into.

As for multiplayer, it will be local only. However, both cooperative play and head-to-head action have been confirmed. Exact details about these modes have not been announced just yet.

Here are the highlighted new features straight from EA:

Team up with a friend for local co-op or play against each other in PvP mode for a chaotic, unforgettable adventure.

Test your brainz in Cloudy Day Mode, a brand new game feature limiting sunlight and planting abilities for a unique challenge.

Enjoy classic minigames along with the series’ signature lane-based defense mode.

Discover a treasure trove of never-before-seen Plants vs. Zombies archive content to understand how Plants vs. Zombies took over the world!

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted is coming out on October 23, 2025, across PC (Steam, EA App, Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2 systems. Pre-orders are live now with a $19.99 price tag.