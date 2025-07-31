WWE 2K25, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, and more join Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft is preparing for the weekend with a new slate of Free Play Days promotions. The newly refreshed offer is now touting four more games for Xbox players to try over the next few days without having to purchase them outright. From the four titles, one of them does not require a Game Pass subscription to jump in at all.

The latest titles for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core members to try out are WWE 2K25, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, and I, Robot. Meanwhile, any and all Xbox players can jump into The Ascent without any subscription requirement.

Here are the announced games and their platforms:

From the bunch, WWE 2K25 lands as the latest entry in the popular wrestling games franchise, offering over 300 stars to take to the ring. Next, Dynasty Warriors: Origins lands as the newest game in Koei Tecmo’s classic hack-and-slash franchise, emphasizing massive crowd battles.

Meanwhile, I, Robot comes in as a 3D arcade shooter that was originally made for the Atari in 1984 but rebuilt for modern platforms with new challenges, new twists, and llamas. Lastly, if you're a cooperative gaming fan, The Ascent lands with its cyberpunk-themed action role-playing experience with full 4-player play support.

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, August 3, at 11:59 pm PT. Following this, expect another round of games to enter the program next Thursday, August 7. As always, any progress made during the weekend also carries over automatically if you decide to purchase a game afterward.