Point-and-click adventure Chuchel is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is giving away another Amanita Design-developed game. Replacing last week's Botanicula giveaway, the PC gaming platform is now offering Chuchel to claim for everyone as part of the weekly promotion. As always, you have seven days to add the latest game permanently to your library.

Chuchel arrives from the same studio that developed well-received games like Machinarium, Botanicula, and Samorost series. Offering a similar point-and-click adventure, the 2018-released Chuchel is a humorous tale following a ball of dust and a precious cherry that's been stolen from him.

Taking place across 30 levels, the award-winning indie game offers various puzzles to solve as Chuchel and his rival Kekel attempt to take back the cherry from the giant hand that keeps stealing it. Aside from the adventure elements, several mini-games are presented in some levels that serve as parodies of other popular franchises.

Here's how the studio describes some important features from the game:

Crack up. Many times

Guide Chuchel through a set of original puzzles

Enjoy hundreds of whimsical animations

Beat stages inspired by classic video games

Interact with dozens of funky characters

Please your ears with soundtrack by the IGF Award-winning band DVA

Build an inexplicable passion for cherries

Laugh. A lot.

The Chuchel giveaway on the Epic Games Store is available now, and it's slated to run until next Thursday, May 1. The title usually costs $9.99 to purchase, but for the next week, it's available for free to all PC gamers. As for what's next, Super Space Club will be arriving as the latest freebie.