Dialogue-only subtitles are finally making their way to Netflix

If you use subtitles on Netflix, which Netflix says makes you part of the nearly half of all viewing hours on Netflix in the US that happen with subtitles or captions on, you now have the option to turn on original language subtitles that show only the spoken dialogue.

This comes after Netflix has been adding other features to improve how people watch, like a Season Download button for mobile users, or bringing HDR10+ streaming support to more devices.

Until now, if you wanted subtitles in the original language for something like a show in English, you typically had to turn on Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, often marked as SDH or CC. These types of subtitles are great for accessibility because they include not just what people are saying, but also descriptions of sounds like "[phone buzzing]" or "[dramatic music swells]," and they often tell you who is speaking.

But sometimes, you might just want the dialogue itself without all the extra sound cues. Maybe you are watching in a noisy environment, trying to be quiet while someone is sleeping nearby, or perhaps you just want to quickly read the lines to keep up with fast-paced speaking without getting distracted by sound effects noted on screen. That is where this new option comes in.

This new dialogue-only option strips out those sound descriptions and speaker names, leaving just the words spoken on screen. Netflix is rolling this out, starting with new titles. The first one to get it is the final season of YOU, which just landed. When you go to the language options for new shows like this, you will see two entries for the original language—for instance, "English" (which is the new dialogue-only version) and "English (CC)" (which is the standard SDH/CC version with sound cues).

Netflix is not stopping with just English. The company plans to make these dialogue-only subtitles available for all new Netflix originals going forward, in every language Netflix offers, in addition to the existing SDH/CC options. This gives viewers more control over their viewing experience, letting them choose the subtitle style that best suits their needs at the moment.