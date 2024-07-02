PowerToys 0.82 brings new features and improvements for existing modules

It is time for PowerToys users to hit that update button and move over to a newer version. PowerToys 0.82 is now rolling out with stability, bug fixes, improvements, and a bunch of new features for existing modules. There are no new "toys" in today's release, but Microsoft promises to release something new in the next update under version 0.83.

Here are the update highlights:

New feature added to PowerRename to allow using sequences of random characters and UUIDs when renaming files.

Improvements in the Paste As JSON feature to better handle other CSV delimiters and converting from ini files.

Fixed many crashes that were reported to Microsoft servers.

Fixed UI issues that were reported after upgrading to WPF UI on Color Picker and PowerToys Run.

The rest of the changelog includes the following:

Advanced Paste Fixed an issue causing external applications triggering Advanced Paste. (This was a hotfix for 0.81)

Added a GPO rule to disallow using online models in Advanced Paste. (This was a hotfix for 0.81)

Improved CSV delimiter handling and plain text parsing for the Paste as JSON feature.

Added support to convert from ini in the Paste as JSON feature.

Fixed a memory leak caused by images not being properly cleaned out from clipboard history.

Added an option to hide the UI when it loses focus.

Improved telemetry to get better data about token usage and if clipboard history is a popular feature. Color Picker Fixed the opaque background corners in the picker that were introduced after the upgrade to WPFUI. Developer Files Preview (Monaco) Improved the syntax highlight for .gitignore files.

Checking for the sticky scroll option in code behind was being done twice. Removed one of the checks. Environment Variables Editor Added clarity to the UI section tooltips. File Explorer add-ons Fixed a crash when the preview handlers received a 64-bit handle from the OS.

Fixed a crash when trying to update window bounds and File Explorer already disposed the preview. Find My Mouse Added the option to have to use the Windows + Control keys to activate. Hosts File Editor Improved spacing definitions in the UI so that hosts name are not hidden when resizing and icons are well aligned.

Added horizontal scroll instead of wrapping in the additional lines dialog.

Improved the duplication check's logic to improve performance and take into account features that were introduced after it. Installer Fixed the remaining install failures when the folders the DSC module is to be installed in isn't accessible by the WiX installer for user scope installations.

Fixed an issue causing ARM 64 uninstall process to not correctly finding powershell 7 to run uninstall scripts. Peek Prevent activating Peek when the user is renaming a file.

Added support to preview special folders like Recycle Bin and My PC instead of throwing an error.

Fixed a crash caused by double releasing a COM object from the module interface. Power Rename Improved apostrophe character handling for the Capitalize and Titlecase renaming flags.

Added a feature to allow using sequences of random characters or UUIDs when renaming files. PowerToys Run Improved the plugin descriptions for consistency in the UI.

Fixed UI scaling for different dpi scenarios.

Fixed crash on a racing condition when updating UWP icon paths in the Program plugin.

Fixed PowerToys Run hanging when trying to close an unresponsive window in the WindowWalker plugin.

Fixed the example in the UnitConverter description to reduce confusion with the inches abbreviation (now uses "to" instead of "in").

Brought the acrylic background back and applied a proper fix to the titlebar accent showing through transparency.

Fixed an issue causing the transparency from the UI disappearing after some time. Quick Accent Added support for the Crimean Tatar character set.

Added the Numero symbol and double acute accent character.

Added the International Phonetic Alphabet characters.

Fixed the character description center positioning.

Added feminine and masculine ordinal indicator characters to the Portuguese character set. Screen Ruler Updated the default activation hotkey to Win+Control+Shift+M, in order to not conflict with the built-in Windows Explorer shortcut that restores minimized windows (Win+Shift+M). Settings Disabled the UI to enable/disable clipboard history in the Advanced Paste settings page when clipboard history is disabled by GPO in the system. (This was a hotfix for 0.81)

Updated Advanced Paste's Settings and OOBE page to clarify that the AI use is optional and opt-in. (This was a hotfix for 0.81)

Corrected a spelling fix in Advanced Paste's settings page.

Added localization support for the "Configure OpenAI Key" button in Advanced Paste's settings page.

Fixed extra GPO warnings being shown in Advanced Paste's settings page even if the module is disabled.

Fixed a crash when a PowerToys Run plugin icon path is badly formed.

Disabled the experimentation paths in code behind to improve performance, since there's no current experimentation going on.

You update to PowerToys 0.82 by navigating to Settings > General and clicking "Check for updates." Alternatively, download the installer for version 0.82 from GitHub.