Microsoft Flight Simulator targets Northeastern United States for latest City Update

The development team behind Microsoft Flight Simulator has been pumping out monthly updates to the hit title, and this year, it's almost entirely been about City Updates. Just two weeks ago, Las Vegas sights received major upgrades, while Europe was the focus for two earlier updates. Now as we enter July, the next City Update has already landed, and this one is focusing on Northeastern United States.

City Update 9 is touted as bringing upgraded visuals and more accuracy to four major regions, all using "updated aerial imagery, new digital elevation models, and TIN (triangulated irregular network) surface texturing." Catch the latest trailer for the update with plenty of gameplay featuring the updated locations below:

"Washington, DC region; Buffalo, New York; Allentown, Pennsylvania area; and the East End of Long Island, New York," are the specific areas that the developer has focused on giving digital highlights to. Moreover, the "Virginia cities of Gainesville, Bristow, Stafford, and Fairfax and the Maryland cities of Frederick and Annapolis, home of the United States Naval Academy," areas surrounding Washington, D.C. have also received touch ups.

Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update 9: Northeast United States is now available as an optional download across the Steam and Microsoft Store for PC, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Xbox and PC Game Pass subscriptions. Xbox One, mobile, and PC players can also jump in using Xbox Cloud Gaming if they have a Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Like other City Updates, this is not being offered as a mandatory download, and it can be found in the in-game marketplace for free. The game version must be at least 1.37.19.0 to install it, however. Microsoft also announced recently that this edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator will continue to get updates until 2028, offering its 15 million players plenty of more content to look forward to.