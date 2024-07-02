Apple is expecting over 100 million iPhone 16 sales, raises chip orders

Leaks about the iPhone 16 series have been pouring in as the month of launch gets closer and closer. There are rumors that the iPhone 16 series will pack thinner MagSafe rings on the back, and there are multiple speculations that the vanilla iPhone 16 model will come with a vertical camera module.

The iPhone 16 Pro is also rumored to feature a huge camera sensor, and it is also speculated that the iPhone 16 models will have a dedicated camera shutter button. The display on the iPhone 16 models is also expected to feature thinner bezels, offering more screen real estate for the phones.

Recently, it was reported that the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max models will feature Samsung's M14 OLED panels, which are specifically developed for flagship phones and offer better performance and lifespan.

Now, another rumor related to the processor of the iPhone 16 series has appeared on the internet. According to the latest report by China's CTEE, Apple has ordered between 90 and 100 million processors for this year's iPhone 16 lineup. This is 10 million more than the range of 80 to 90 million chips for last year's iPhone 15 series.

This suggests that this year, Apple is expecting over 100 million unit sales for the iPhone 16 series, up from last year's iPhone 15 series. The website also claims that there could be some changes in Apple's chip naming strategy.

Previously, Apple used the new chip known as A17 Pro for the two Pro models of the iPhone 15 lineup. Meanwhile, the standard models have a year-older A16 chip. However, this year, according to the report, Apple may power all iPhone 16 models with a chip labeled A18.

It is expected that the base model and the Plus iPhone 16 models will get a slightly enhanced version of the A17 Pro chip, but it will be labeled as A18. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max models will get a new chip labeled the A18 Pro. The A18 Pro chip is rumored to pack advanced Apple AI features and graphics capabilities.