Prepare your wallets as Nvidia RTX 4090 now in production per leaked document

For those looking forward to the launch of AMD and Nvidia's next-gen GPUs, the wait is nearly over, it seems. That's because the RTX 4090, which will be the flagship RTX 4000 series (Ada Lovelace) GPU until something like the 4090 Ti comes, has apparently already entered production.

The information comes via a Baidu user who posted the image of a leaked document that supposedly shows the production dates for the RTX 4090. As per the leak, the card has already been in production for a week now, since it seemingly started on the 16th of August. Moreover, they may be ready for the next stage, which could involve distribution and sampling to retail, by the end of the month.

The leak also reveals that other currently existing 3000 series products as well as 16-series GPUs are also still being produced.

The first thing that comes to mind looking at the mix of cards here is the presence of the lone RTX 4090 with no sign of the 4080, 4070 or other lower products in the 4000 line-up. It is possible that Nvidia is going to do a solo launch of the 4090 first, followed by the other cards later when the yields are better. In fact, earlier, an AIDA64 leak had also suggested a similar thing as it too only had support for the RTX 4090.

Another leak which could be a part of the same document reveals some specifications of the RTX 4090.

The 4090 will come with 24 GB of GDDR6X VRAM along with a standard display layout featuring three display ports and one HDMI.

Source and images: 妈了个巴卡的小推车 (Baidu) via @zakezzzz (Twitter), @harukaze5719 (Twitter)