Specs Appeal: Comparing Nvidia RTX 5000 Series to RTX 4000 and 3000

Nvidia announced the RTX 5000 graphics card lineup at CES in early January 2025. Unlike the RTX 4000 Series, which debuted with only two (technically three, but the RTX 4080 12GB was killed before it laid eggs went on sale). This year, however, Nvidia kicked things off with four models: the RTX 5090, the RTX 5080, the RTX 5070 Ti, and the RTX 5070. Like the last time with the RTX 4000 lineup, here is our detailed spec-by-spec comparison of the newest Nvidia graphics cards with their predecessors (performance charts provided by Nvidia, and they do not represent overall performance).

Before you proceed with detailed spec-by-spec comparisons for each graphics card, here are the main platform changes and upgrades that will be available across all models:

A brand-new architecture (Blackwell) with a big emphasis on AI processing

Fourth-generation Ray Tracing cores with faster performance

PCIe Gen 5 interface and DisplayPort 2.1b support for up to 8K 165Hz displays

GDDR7 memory

DLSS 4 with 3-4x frame generation and Reflex 2 support (DLSS 4 will only be partially available on previous-gen models)

Next-generation NVENC encoder and NVDEC decoder with 4:2:2 color format

Here are quick links for your convenience:

RTX 5090 vs RTX 4090 vs RTX 3090

Launches January 30, 2025

Here is a quick list of key changes:

More CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores

More video memory

GDDR7 memory with a wider bus

Higher power consumption

Bigger PSU requirement

Significantly more expensive

RTX 5090 RTX 4090 RTX 3090 Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Ampere CUDA Cores 21,760 16,384 10,496 Tensor Cores 680 5th-gen

3,352 AI TOPS 512 4rd-gen

1,321 AI TOPS 82

2nd-gen RT Cores 170 4th gen

318 TFLOPS 128 3rd-gen

191 TFLOPS 328

3rd-gen Clocks 2.01 GHz

2.41 GHz boost 2.23 GHz

2.52 GHz boost 1.40 GHz

1.70 GHz boost Memory GDDR7 GDDR6X Memory

Capacity 32GB

512-bit 24GB

384-bit Interface PCIe Gen 5 x16 PCIe Gen 4 x16 Display output HDMI 2.1b (1x)

DisplayPort 2.1b (3X)

4K at 480Hz

8K at 165Hz

Up to 4 displays HDMI 2.1 (1x)

DisplayPort 1.4a (3x)

4K at 240Hz

8K at 60Hz

Up to 4 displays Video encoding 3x NVENC 9th gen 2x NVENC 8th gen Video decoding 2x NVDEC 6th gen NVDEC 5th gen Max Temp 90C 90C 93C Power 575W

>1000W PSU 450W

>850W PSU 350W

>750W PSU Price $1999 $1599 $1499

RTX 5080 vs RTX 4080 vs RTX 3080

Launches January 30, 2025

Here is a quick list of key changes:

More CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores

GDDR7 memory with the same size and bus

Higher power consumption

Slightly bigger PSU requirement

Cheaper than the previous generation (surprise)

Improved display output and newer video encoders/decoders

RTX 5080 RTX 4080 RTX 3080 Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Ampere CUDA Cores 10,752 9,728 8,960 (12GB)

8,704 (10GB) Tensor Cores 336 5th gen

1,801 AI TOPS 304 4th gen

780 AI TOPS 280 (12GB) 3rd gen

272 (10GB) 3rd gen RT Cores 84 4th gen

171 TFLOPS 76 3rd gen

113 TFLOPS 70 (12GB) 2nd gen

68 (10GB) 2nd gen Clocks 2.30GHz

2.62GHz boost 2.21GHz

2.51GHz boost 1.26GHz (12GB)

1.44GHz (10GB)

1.71GHz boost Memory GDDR7 GDDR6X Memory

Capacity 16GB

256-bit 12GB, 10GB

384-bit, 320-bit Interface PCIe Gen 5 x16 PCIe Gen 4 x16 Display Output HDMI 2.1b (1x)

DisplayPort 2.1b (3X)

4K at 480Hz

8K at 165Hz

Up to 4 displays HDMI 2.1 (1x)

DisplayPort 1.4a (3x)

4K at 240Hz

8K at 60Hz

Up to 4 displays Video encoding 2x NVENC 9th gen 2x NVENC 8th gen NVENC 7th gen Video decoding 2x NVDEC 6th gen NVDEC 5th gen Max Temp 88C 90C 93C Power 360W

>850W PSU 320W

>750W PSU 350W (12GB)

320W (10GB)

>750W PSU Price $999 $1,199 $799 (12GB)

$699 (10GB)

RTX 5070 Ti vs RTX 4070 Ti vs RTX 3070 Ti

Launches in February 2025

Here is a quick list of key changes:

More CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores

GDDR7 memory with a wider bus

More VRAM

Slightly higher power consumption

Slightly bigger PSU requirement

Cheaper than the previous generation (surprise)

Improved display output and newer video encoders/decoders

RTX 5070 Ti RTX 4070 Ti RTX 3070 Ti Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Ampere CUDA Cores 8,960 7,680 6,144 Tensor Cores 280 5th gen

988 AI TOPS 240 3rd gen

641 AI TOPS 192 2nd gen RT Cores 70 4th gen

133 TFLOPS 60 3rd gen

93 TFLOPS 48 2nd gen Clocks 2.3GHz

2.45GHz boost 2.31GHz

2.61GHz boost 1.58GHz

1.77GHz boost Memory GDDR7 GDDR6X Memory

Capacity 16GB

256-bit 12GB

192-bit 8GB

256-bit Interface PCIe Gen 5 x16 PCIe Gen 4 x16 Display Output HDMI 2.1b (1x)

DisplayPort 2.1b (3X)

4K at 480Hz

8K at 165Hz

Up to 4 displays HDMI 2.1 (1x)

DisplayPort 1.4a (3x)

4K at 240Hz

8K at 60Hz

Up to 4 displays Video encoding 2x NVENC 9th gen 2x NVENC 8th gen NVENC 7th gen Video decoding 1x NVDEC 6th gen NVDEC 5th gen Max Temp 88C 90C 93C Power 300W

>750W PSU 285W

>700W PSU 290

>750W PSU Price $749 $799 $599

The RTX 5070 Ti will launch in February 2025. The exact launch date remains unannounced.

RTX 5070 vs RTX 4070 vs RTX 3070

Launches in February 2025

Here is a quick list of key changes:

More CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores

GDDR7 memory with the same bus and amount of VRAM

Slightly higher power consumption (no changes for the PSU requirement)

Cheaper than the previous generation by $50 (MSRP)

Improved display output and newer video encoders/decoders

RTX 5070 RTX 4070 RTX 3070 Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Ampere CUDA Cores 6,144 5,888 Tensor Cores 192 5th gen

988 AI TOPS 184 4th gen

466 AI TOPS 184 3rd gen RT Cores 48 4th gen

94 TFLOPS 46 3rd gen

67 TFLOPS 46 2nd gen Clocks 2.16GHz

2.51GHz boost 1.92GHz

2.48GHz boost 1.5GHz

1.73GHz boost Memory GDDR7 GDDR6

GDDR6X GDDR6 Memory

Capacity 12GB

192-bit 8GB

256-bit Interface PCIe Gen 5 x16 PCIe Gen 4 x16 Display Output HDMI 2.1b (1x)

DisplayPort 2.1b (3X)

4K at 480Hz

8K at 165Hz

Up to 4 displays HDMI 2.1 (1x)

DisplayPort 1.4a (3x)

4K at 240Hz

8K at 60Hz

Up to 4 displays Video encoding 1x NVENC 9th gen 1x NVENC 8th gen NVENC 7th gen Video decoding 1x NVDEC 6th gen NVDEC 5th gen Max Temp 85C 90C 92C Power 250W

>650W PSU 200W

>650W 220W

>650W Price $549 $599 $499

Do you plan to buy any of the RTX 5000 Series graphics cards? Share your thoughts in the comments.