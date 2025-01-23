Specs Appeal: Comparing Nvidia RTX 5000 Series to RTX 4000 and 3000

Nvidia announced the RTX 5000 graphics card lineup at CES in early January 2025. Unlike the RTX 4000 Series, which debuted with only two (technically three, but the RTX 4080 12GB was killed before it
laid eggs went on sale). This year, however, Nvidia kicked things off with four models: the RTX 5090, the RTX 5080, the RTX 5070 Ti, and the RTX 5070. Like the last time with the RTX 4000 lineup, here is our detailed spec-by-spec comparison of the newest Nvidia graphics cards with their predecessors (performance charts provided by Nvidia, and they do not represent overall performance).
Before you proceed with detailed spec-by-spec comparisons for each graphics card, here are the main platform changes and upgrades that will be available across all models:
- A brand-new architecture (Blackwell) with a big emphasis on AI processing
- Fourth-generation Ray Tracing cores with faster performance
- PCIe Gen 5 interface and DisplayPort 2.1b support for up to 8K 165Hz displays
- GDDR7 memory
- DLSS 4 with 3-4x frame generation and Reflex 2 support (DLSS 4 will only be partially available on previous-gen models)
- Next-generation NVENC encoder and NVDEC decoder with 4:2:2 color format
Here are quick links for your convenience:
- RTX 5090 vs RTX 4090 vs RTX 3090
- RTX 5080 vs RTX 4080 vs RTX 3080
- RTX 5070 Ti vs RTX 4070 Ti vs RTX 3070 Ti
- RTX 5070 vs RTX 4070 vs RTX 3070
RTX 5090 vs RTX 4090 vs RTX 3090
Launches January 30, 2025
Here is a quick list of key changes:
- More CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores
- More video memory
- GDDR7 memory with a wider bus
- Higher power consumption
- Bigger PSU requirement
- Significantly more expensive
|RTX 5090
|RTX 4090
|RTX 3090
|Architecture
|Blackwell
|Ada Lovelace
|Ampere
|CUDA Cores
|21,760
|16,384
|10,496
|Tensor Cores
|680 5th-gen
3,352 AI TOPS
|512 4rd-gen
1,321 AI TOPS
|82
2nd-gen
|RT Cores
|170 4th gen
318 TFLOPS
|128 3rd-gen
191 TFLOPS
|328
3rd-gen
|Clocks
|2.01 GHz
2.41 GHz boost
|2.23 GHz
2.52 GHz boost
|1.40 GHz
1.70 GHz boost
|Memory
|GDDR7
|GDDR6X
|Memory
Capacity
|
32GB
|24GB
384-bit
|Interface
|PCIe Gen 5 x16
|PCIe Gen 4 x16
|Display output
|
HDMI 2.1b (1x)
DisplayPort 2.1b (3X)
4K at 480Hz
8K at 165Hz
Up to 4 displays
|HDMI 2.1 (1x)
DisplayPort 1.4a (3x)
4K at 240Hz
8K at 60Hz
Up to 4 displays
|Video encoding
|3x NVENC 9th gen
|2x NVENC 8th gen
|Video decoding
|2x NVDEC 6th gen
|NVDEC 5th gen
|Max Temp
|90C
|90C
|93C
|Power
|575W
>1000W PSU
|450W
>850W PSU
|350W
>750W PSU
|Price
|$1999
|$1599
|$1499
RTX 5080 vs RTX 4080 vs RTX 3080
Launches January 30, 2025
Here is a quick list of key changes:
- More CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores
- GDDR7 memory with the same size and bus
- Higher power consumption
- Slightly bigger PSU requirement
- Cheaper than the previous generation (surprise)
- Improved display output and newer video encoders/decoders
|RTX 5080
|RTX 4080
|RTX 3080
|Architecture
|Blackwell
|Ada Lovelace
|Ampere
|CUDA Cores
|10,752
|9,728
|8,960 (12GB)
8,704 (10GB)
|Tensor Cores
|336 5th gen
1,801 AI TOPS
|304 4th gen
780 AI TOPS
|280 (12GB) 3rd gen
272 (10GB) 3rd gen
|RT Cores
|84 4th gen
171 TFLOPS
|76 3rd gen
113 TFLOPS
|70 (12GB) 2nd gen
68 (10GB) 2nd gen
|Clocks
|2.30GHz
2.62GHz boost
|2.21GHz
2.51GHz boost
|1.26GHz (12GB)
1.44GHz (10GB)
1.71GHz boost
|Memory
|GDDR7
|GDDR6X
|Memory
Capacity
|16GB
256-bit
|12GB, 10GB
384-bit, 320-bit
|Interface
|PCIe Gen 5 x16
|PCIe Gen 4 x16
|Display Output
|
HDMI 2.1b (1x)
DisplayPort 2.1b (3X)
4K at 480Hz
8K at 165Hz
Up to 4 displays
|HDMI 2.1 (1x)
DisplayPort 1.4a (3x)
4K at 240Hz
8K at 60Hz
Up to 4 displays
|Video encoding
|2x NVENC 9th gen
|2x NVENC 8th gen
|NVENC 7th gen
|Video decoding
|2x NVDEC 6th gen
|NVDEC 5th gen
|Max Temp
|88C
|90C
|93C
|Power
|360W
>850W PSU
|320W
>750W PSU
|350W (12GB)
320W (10GB)
>750W PSU
|Price
|$999
|$1,199
|
$799 (12GB)
RTX 5070 Ti vs RTX 4070 Ti vs RTX 3070 Ti
Launches in February 2025
Here is a quick list of key changes:
- More CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores
- GDDR7 memory with a wider bus
- More VRAM
- Slightly higher power consumption
- Slightly bigger PSU requirement
- Cheaper than the previous generation (surprise)
- Improved display output and newer video encoders/decoders
|RTX 5070 Ti
|RTX 4070 Ti
|RTX 3070 Ti
|Architecture
|Blackwell
|Ada Lovelace
|Ampere
|CUDA Cores
|8,960
|7,680
|6,144
|Tensor Cores
|280 5th gen
988 AI TOPS
|240 3rd gen
641 AI TOPS
|192 2nd gen
|RT Cores
|70 4th gen
133 TFLOPS
|60 3rd gen
93 TFLOPS
|48 2nd gen
|Clocks
|
2.3GHz
|2.31GHz
2.61GHz boost
|1.58GHz
1.77GHz boost
|Memory
|GDDR7
|GDDR6X
|Memory
Capacity
|16GB
256-bit
|12GB
192-bit
|8GB
256-bit
|Interface
|PCIe Gen 5 x16
|PCIe Gen 4 x16
|Display Output
|
HDMI 2.1b (1x)
DisplayPort 2.1b (3X)
4K at 480Hz
8K at 165Hz
Up to 4 displays
|HDMI 2.1 (1x)
DisplayPort 1.4a (3x)
4K at 240Hz
8K at 60Hz
Up to 4 displays
|Video encoding
|2x NVENC 9th gen
|2x NVENC 8th gen
|NVENC 7th gen
|Video decoding
|1x NVDEC 6th gen
|NVDEC 5th gen
|Max Temp
|88C
|90C
|93C
|Power
|300W
>750W PSU
|285W
>700W PSU
|290
>750W PSU
|Price
|$749
|$799
|$599
The RTX 5070 Ti will launch in February 2025. The exact launch date remains unannounced.
RTX 5070 vs RTX 4070 vs RTX 3070
Launches in February 2025
Here is a quick list of key changes:
- More CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores
- GDDR7 memory with the same bus and amount of VRAM
- Slightly higher power consumption (no changes for the PSU requirement)
- Cheaper than the previous generation by $50 (MSRP)
- Improved display output and newer video encoders/decoders
|RTX 5070
|RTX 4070
|RTX 3070
|Architecture
|Blackwell
|Ada Lovelace
|Ampere
|CUDA Cores
|6,144
|5,888
|Tensor Cores
|192 5th gen
988 AI TOPS
|184 4th gen
466 AI TOPS
|184 3rd gen
|RT Cores
|48 4th gen
94 TFLOPS
|46 3rd gen
67 TFLOPS
|46 2nd gen
|Clocks
|2.16GHz
2.51GHz boost
|1.92GHz
2.48GHz boost
|1.5GHz
1.73GHz boost
|Memory
|GDDR7
|GDDR6
GDDR6X
|GDDR6
|Memory
Capacity
|12GB
192-bit
|8GB
256-bit
|Interface
|PCIe Gen 5 x16
|PCIe Gen 4 x16
|Display Output
|
HDMI 2.1b (1x)
DisplayPort 2.1b (3X)
4K at 480Hz
8K at 165Hz
Up to 4 displays
|HDMI 2.1 (1x)
DisplayPort 1.4a (3x)
4K at 240Hz
8K at 60Hz
Up to 4 displays
|Video encoding
|1x NVENC 9th gen
|1x NVENC 8th gen
|NVENC 7th gen
|Video decoding
|1x NVDEC 6th gen
|NVDEC 5th gen
|Max Temp
|85C
|90C
|92C
|Power
|
250W
>650W PSU
|200W
>650W
|220W
>650W
|Price
|$549
|$599
|$499
Do you plan to buy any of the RTX 5000 Series graphics cards? Share your thoughts in the comments.
