When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Specs Appeal: Comparing Nvidia RTX 5000 Series to RTX 4000 and 3000

Neowin · with 0 comments

Nvidia announced the RTX 5000 graphics card lineup at CES in early January 2025. Unlike the RTX 4000 Series, which debuted with only two (technically three, but the RTX 4080 12GB was killed before it laid eggs went on sale). This year, however, Nvidia kicked things off with four models: the RTX 5090, the RTX 5080, the RTX 5070 Ti, and the RTX 5070. Like the last time with the RTX 4000 lineup, here is our detailed spec-by-spec comparison of the newest Nvidia graphics cards with their predecessors (performance charts provided by Nvidia, and they do not represent overall performance).

Nvidia Blackwell die

Before you proceed with detailed spec-by-spec comparisons for each graphics card, here are the main platform changes and upgrades that will be available across all models:

  • A brand-new architecture (Blackwell) with a big emphasis on AI processing
  • Fourth-generation Ray Tracing cores with faster performance
  • PCIe Gen 5 interface and DisplayPort 2.1b support for up to 8K 165Hz displays
  • GDDR7 memory
  • DLSS 4 with 3-4x frame generation and Reflex 2 support (DLSS 4 will only be partially available on previous-gen models)
  • Next-generation NVENC encoder and NVDEC decoder with 4:2:2 color format

Here are quick links for your convenience:

RTX 5090 vs RTX 4090 vs RTX 3090

Launches January 30, 2025

The Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU

Here is a quick list of key changes:

  • More CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores
  • More video memory
  • GDDR7 memory with a wider bus
  • Higher power consumption
  • Bigger PSU requirement
  • Significantly more expensive
RTX 5090 RTX 4090 RTX 3090
Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Ampere
CUDA Cores 21,760 16,384 10,496
Tensor Cores 680 5th-gen
3,352 AI TOPS		 512 4rd-gen
1,321 AI TOPS		 82
2nd-gen
RT Cores 170 4th gen
318 TFLOPS		 128 3rd-gen
191 TFLOPS		 328
3rd-gen
Clocks 2.01 GHz
2.41 GHz boost		 2.23 GHz
2.52 GHz boost		 1.40 GHz
1.70 GHz boost
Memory GDDR7 GDDR6X
Memory
Capacity

32GB
512-bit

 24GB
384-bit
Interface PCIe Gen 5 x16 PCIe Gen 4 x16
Display output HDMI 2.1b (1x)
DisplayPort 2.1b (3X)
4K at 480Hz
8K at 165Hz
Up to 4 displays		 HDMI 2.1 (1x)
DisplayPort 1.4a (3x)
4K at 240Hz
8K at 60Hz
Up to 4 displays
Video encoding 3x NVENC 9th gen 2x NVENC 8th gen
Video decoding 2x NVDEC 6th gen NVDEC 5th gen
Max Temp 90C 90C 93C
Power 575W
>1000W PSU		 450W
>850W PSU		 350W
>750W PSU
Price $1999 $1599 $1499
The official RTX 5000 Benchmarks

RTX 5080 vs RTX 4080 vs RTX 3080

Launches January 30, 2025

The RTX 5080 graphics card by Nvidia

Here is a quick list of key changes:

  • More CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores
  • GDDR7 memory with the same size and bus
  • Higher power consumption
  • Slightly bigger PSU requirement
  • Cheaper than the previous generation (surprise)
  • Improved display output and newer video encoders/decoders
RTX 5080 RTX 4080 RTX 3080
Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Ampere
CUDA Cores 10,752 9,728 8,960 (12GB)
8,704 (10GB)
Tensor Cores 336 5th gen
1,801 AI TOPS		 304 4th gen
780 AI TOPS		 280 (12GB) 3rd gen
272 (10GB) 3rd gen
RT Cores 84 4th gen
171 TFLOPS		 76 3rd gen
113 TFLOPS		 70 (12GB) 2nd gen
68 (10GB) 2nd gen
Clocks 2.30GHz
2.62GHz boost		 2.21GHz
2.51GHz boost		 1.26GHz (12GB)
1.44GHz (10GB)
1.71GHz boost
Memory GDDR7 GDDR6X
Memory
Capacity		 16GB
256-bit		 12GB, 10GB
384-bit, 320-bit
Interface PCIe Gen 5 x16 PCIe Gen 4 x16
Display Output HDMI 2.1b (1x)
DisplayPort 2.1b (3X)
4K at 480Hz
8K at 165Hz
Up to 4 displays		 HDMI 2.1 (1x)
DisplayPort 1.4a (3x)
4K at 240Hz
8K at 60Hz
Up to 4 displays
Video encoding 2x NVENC 9th gen 2x NVENC 8th gen NVENC 7th gen
Video decoding 2x NVDEC 6th gen NVDEC 5th gen
Max Temp 88C 90C 93C
Power 360W
>850W PSU		 320W
>750W PSU		 350W (12GB)
320W (10GB)
>750W PSU
Price $999 $1,199

$799 (12GB)
$699 (10GB)
The official RTX 5000 Benchmarks

RTX 5070 Ti vs RTX 4070 Ti vs RTX 3070 Ti

Launches in February 2025

RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards

Here is a quick list of key changes:

  • More CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores
  • GDDR7 memory with a wider bus
  • More VRAM
  • Slightly higher power consumption
  • Slightly bigger PSU requirement
  • Cheaper than the previous generation (surprise)
  • Improved display output and newer video encoders/decoders
RTX 5070 Ti RTX 4070 Ti RTX 3070 Ti
Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Ampere
CUDA Cores 8,960 7,680 6,144
Tensor Cores 280 5th gen
988 AI TOPS		 240 3rd gen
641 AI TOPS		 192 2nd gen
RT Cores 70 4th gen
133 TFLOPS		 60 3rd gen
93 TFLOPS		 48 2nd gen
Clocks

2.3GHz
2.45GHz boost

 2.31GHz
2.61GHz boost		 1.58GHz
1.77GHz boost
Memory GDDR7 GDDR6X
Memory
Capacity		 16GB
256-bit		 12GB
192-bit		 8GB
256-bit
Interface PCIe Gen 5 x16 PCIe Gen 4 x16
Display Output HDMI 2.1b (1x)
DisplayPort 2.1b (3X)
4K at 480Hz
8K at 165Hz
Up to 4 displays		 HDMI 2.1 (1x)
DisplayPort 1.4a (3x)
4K at 240Hz
8K at 60Hz
Up to 4 displays
Video encoding 2x NVENC 9th gen 2x NVENC 8th gen NVENC 7th gen
Video decoding 1x NVDEC 6th gen NVDEC 5th gen
Max Temp 88C 90C 93C
Power 300W
>750W PSU		 285W
>700W PSU		 290
>750W PSU
Price $749 $799 $599
The official RTX 5000 Benchmarks

The RTX 5070 Ti will launch in February 2025. The exact launch date remains unannounced.

RTX 5070 vs RTX 4070 vs RTX 3070

Launches in February 2025

The Nvidia RTX 5070 graphics card

Here is a quick list of key changes:

  • More CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores
  • GDDR7 memory with the same bus and amount of VRAM
  • Slightly higher power consumption (no changes for the PSU requirement)
  • Cheaper than the previous generation by $50 (MSRP)
  • Improved display output and newer video encoders/decoders
RTX 5070 RTX 4070 RTX 3070
Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Ampere
CUDA Cores 6,144 5,888
Tensor Cores 192 5th gen
988 AI TOPS		 184 4th gen
466 AI TOPS		 184 3rd gen
RT Cores 48 4th gen
94 TFLOPS		 46 3rd gen
67 TFLOPS		 46 2nd gen
Clocks 2.16GHz
2.51GHz boost		 1.92GHz
2.48GHz boost		 1.5GHz
1.73GHz boost
Memory GDDR7 GDDR6
GDDR6X		 GDDR6
Memory
Capacity		 12GB
192-bit		 8GB
256-bit
Interface PCIe Gen 5 x16 PCIe Gen 4 x16
Display Output HDMI 2.1b (1x)
DisplayPort 2.1b (3X)
4K at 480Hz
8K at 165Hz
Up to 4 displays		 HDMI 2.1 (1x)
DisplayPort 1.4a (3x)
4K at 240Hz
8K at 60Hz
Up to 4 displays
Video encoding 1x NVENC 9th gen 1x NVENC 8th gen NVENC 7th gen
Video decoding 1x NVDEC 6th gen NVDEC 5th gen
Max Temp 85C 90C 92C
Power 250W
>650W PSU		 200W
>650W		 220W
>650W
Price $549 $599 $499
The official RTX 5000 Benchmarks

Do you plan to buy any of the RTX 5000 Series graphics cards? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Report a problem with article
The new Surface Pro 11th edition with a detachable keyboard
Next Article

Smaller Surface Pro and Laptop with ARM chip reportedly coming this Spring

PayPal logo in white and blue
Previous Article

PayPal hit with $2 million fine by regulators after investigation revealed massive breach

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment