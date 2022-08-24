Microsoft rolls out co-authoring for files with sensitivity labels for Android and iOS

Working remotely has become the new normal and it has led to the rapid acceleration of many collaborative document editing software. Team members from distant places can now work together like they are in the same room and keep their data secure and compliant. To further facilitate this seamless collaboration among workgroups, Microsoft has extended its co-authoring for files with sensitivity labels capability for Android and iOS devices.

With this new change in place, the work culture will become more flexible and employees could switch to multiple devices to collaborate asynchronously and stay productive throughout their day. Moreover, documents tightly encrypted with Sensitivity labels in Microsoft Purview Information Protection could be easily opened and edited at the same time by multiple users.

Paras Kapadia, Principal Product Manager, Microsoft 365 Apps, wrote:

Co-authoring on documents protected with Microsoft Purview Information Protection is now generally available for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Office Mobile applications on Android and iOS devices

Any changes made to documents while working in the co-authoring mode will be auto-saved and shared with other collaborators in real-time. The protections enforced by the label will correctly apply across the endpoints.

So, instead of having to email documents back and forth and wait for the other person to make edits to the file before you can jump back in, more than one person could edit the Word document simultaneously.

To try this feature, simply install or update Office Mobile, Word, Excel, or PowerPoint to version 16.0.14931 or higher on Android or version 2.58.207 or higher on iOS. Admins need to enable the 'Co-authoring for files with sensitivity labels' setting for their tenant in the Microsoft Purview compliance portal. If it’s already enabled, the feature will start working automatically for the Office apps.

Source: Techcommunity | Image via Microsoft