Nvidia RTX 4000 series could launch soon as AIDA64 adds RTX 4090 support

Nvidia could be launching its next-gen RTX 4000 "Ada Lovelave" GPU architecture soon. Earlier today, popular benchmarking and stress-testing software AIDA64 released its AIDA64 Extreme 6.70.6033 beta version and the new software adds support for the flagship RTX 4090 (AD102) graphics card. The release notes say:

GPU information for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (AD102)

Leaked purported specifications of the RTX 4090 and the other Ada Lovelace SKUs suggest that Nvidia is increasing the CUDA core count once more like in previous generations. VRAM capacity is apparently going to remain the same for the 4090 at 24GB though the rest of the SKUs are expected to come equipped with more memory. Alleged performance numbers suggest that the upcoming RTX 4090 could be twice as fast as the RTX 3090.

Alongside the addition of RTX 4090 support, the new beta AIDA64 Extreme also adds support for the new GTX 1630 budget offering, something we don't fully recommend. Nvidia's Hopper H100 also gets support. Hopper is the first GPU in the world to support PCIe Gen5.

Over on the AMD side, the Radeon PRO W6600 gets support, though more interestingly, MSI Socket AM5 X670E, X670, and B650 chipset motherboards get sensor support.

Finally for Intel, there is improved support for Alder Lake-P and -M CPUs as well as some bug fixes related to older Coffee Lake-H SKUs.

Via: VideoCardz