Quora Poe's cheapest AI subscription plan now starts at $5/mo

Quora, the popular Q&A platform, has launched two new subscription plans for its AI chatbot platform, Poe. The company announced on social media that the cheapest Poe subscription now starts at $5/mo, fulfilling a much-requested user demand.

For the uninitiated, Quora Poe was launched in December 2022 after OpenAI's ChatGPT arrived. It is a one-stop shop where you can have back-and-forth chats with chatbots powered by different AI models. A year later, a refreshed landing page and support for chat threads similar to ChatGPT and Gemini were added.

Poe supports around 100 popular AI models, including different versions of OpenAI models, Google's Gemini, DeepSeek, Anthropic Claude, Grok, and Meta's Llama. It offers audio, video, and image generation models, such as Veo 2, Imagen 3, StableDiffusionXL, ElevenLabs Multilingual v2, and more.

Poe's $5/mo plan offering 10,000 points/day allows you to send more messages than the free version. It's almost three times cheaper than Poe's previous least expensive plan, which offers one million points/mo for $19.99/mo.

On the flip side, Quora has also launched a new higher-tier plan that costs $249.99/mo for 12.5 million points/mo, making it more useful for "expensive" models like o1-pro, GPT 4.5, and Veo 2. It's intended for power users who need to send large volumes of messages.

The company said that the new subscription plans align its chatbot platform "with two simultaneous trends in AI: normal models are getting cheaper and the most advanced models are getting more expensive."

You can access Quora Poe on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices and play around with the AI platform's user interface. The free version offers 300 points daily to ask questions and get answers but doesn't give access to exclusive bots like o1, o3-mini-high, and others. Premium users get an ad-free experience, unrestricted data export, and priority access to the service.