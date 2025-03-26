Microsoft "confirms" it still won't let users update to Windows 11 24H2 due to audio bug

Earlier this month, Microsoft removed a Windows 11 24H2 upgrade block related to gaming. Sadly for those who were affected by a Dirac Audio-related issue, Microsoft today "confirmed" that it has not been able to resolve the bug. The company had opened this issue back in December 2024 when it put the compatibility safeguard hold in place.

Microsoft had explained:

A compatibility safeguard hold has been applied to a limited set of devices from one manufacturer due to an audio issue following the installation of Windows 11, version 24H2. This issue was observed on some devices containing Dirac Audio with the cridspapo.dll file. .. After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, some users reported that their device’s integrated speakers, Bluetooth speakers, and Bluetooth headsets stopped functioning. They also reported that both first-party and third-party applications didn’t recognize these devices. .. These devices will not be offered to install Windows 11, version 24H2 via the Windows Update channel until this issue is resolved. IT administrators using Windows Update for Business reports can check this issue using its safeguard ID: 54283088.

However, even after all this time, Microsoft has not been able to resolve the issue, as the status of the bug has now been changed to "confirmed" from "mitigated". Thus, users affected by this problem will have to wait longer. It seems the driver that was supposed to fix the issue is not yet out, so perhaps the fault is not entirely Microsoft's either. You can find the issue here on Microsoft's Windows Health Dashboard site.

In the rare case that you have still not been offered Windows 11 24H2 without any compatibility block, you can try this Registry/Group Policy hack to update immediately.