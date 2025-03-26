Microsoft brings OpenAI o3 to the enterprise with new Analyst and Researcher agents

Last year, Microsoft introduced a capability for enterprise customers to create their own AI agents for business needs. These agents can act independently, initiate events, complete tasks, and more. At Ignite 2024, Microsoft revealed several built-in Copilot agents in Microsoft 365 to improve business processes and individual productivity.

Today, Microsoft announced two new AI Copilot agents for Microsoft 365 customers: Researcher and Analyst.

The new Researcher agent will help customers perform multi-step research using their work data with greater quality and accuracy than previously possible. Researcher is a reasoning agent that uses OpenAI's o3 Deep Research model, along with advanced orchestration in Copilot and deep search algorithms. This agent can ask clarifying questions and even allows users to view its chain of thought reasoning in real time.

Along with the Microsoft 365 content available in meetings, files, chats, and emails, Researcher can also tap into third-party enterprise data via connectors and web data to further improve its research. Once the research report is ready, users can share it with others for further collaboration.

The new Analyst agent will help customers quickly turn their raw data into insights. This reasoning agent uses OpenAI's o3-mini model and is optimized for advanced data analysis at work. Customers will be able to upload an Excel file with data and ask this agent to visualize the data.

Similar to the Researcher agent, users will be able to see the chain of thought reasoning of the Analyst agent. This agent can also use Python code in real time for analysis.

By automating complex tasks like research and data analysis, these new Copilot agents enable employees to focus on strategic decision-making and collaboration.

